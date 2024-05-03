May 18 and June 8: Local Journalism! Voting! Beer!

Hell Gate and Brooklyn Brewery invite you to join us at two voter registration events at the Brooklyn Brewery tasting room in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, ahead of the June 25th general election primary!

On May 18 and June 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hell Gate staffers, and volunteers from New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG) will be on hand to talk about voting, how one registers to vote, and what's at stake in this June's primary election.

Also, you'll be able to pick up a cool, limited-edition Hell Gate Guide to Primary Voting (Hell Gate's first ever print publication!).

What's not to love?

Plus, if you register to vote, our friends at Brooklyn Brewery will give you a free beer! (If you're over 21, of course).

Some come on down, talk about voting, maybe even register to vote, drink some beers, and help support local civic engagement—and local journalism!

And if you like events like these, or just cool worker-owned local digital news outlets that sometimes dabble in print, don't forget to subscribe to Hell Gate!