The Hell Gate Podcast

For almost a year now, Hell Gate has been stuck to the confines of the humble internet, stringing words together in order to paint a portrait of the city we all love (or just strongly like or feel a deep ambivalence towards).

But recently, Hell Gate has expanded to the audio sphere, with the Hell Gate Podcast.



Each week, the Hell Gate Podcast features original audio reporting, from places like the Racino in deep Queens, to a power plant in Ravenswood, to the line for Trump's arraignment.

We've spoken to a rental broker who tells all, we've debated our NYC hot takes, and we've gotten very high on legal (and not so legal) marijuana.

If you like Hell Gate, we think you’ll love the Hell Gate Podcast. We strongly encourage everyone to sign up (but you don’t even have to be a subscriber to listen).

New podcasts drop Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.