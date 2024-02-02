Morning Spew
This Poor, Dumb Rodent Doesn’t Know a Thing
There may not be six more weeks of winter, but how many more years will we entertain this farce? Plus: A year of Flaco, and more links.
The Court Street Bagels Caper
The new owner didn't even need to change the lox.
Parents Say NYC is Failing Pro-Palestine Students and Teachers
They're facing discipline from the Department of Education even after they were sent human feces for supporting a ceasefire.
Pull up a seat at...
The Eric Adams Table of Success
Hell Gate presents an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.
Adams Fought the Lawmakers and the Lawmakers Won
City Council voted Tuesday to override the Mayor’s veto of bills on police transparency and humane jail conditions
The Best Bar Food in NYC Is at Lori Jayne, Deep in the Heart of a Bushwick Music Venue
There are killer burgers, fries, wings, nugs, and 'shrooms emerging from that back window.