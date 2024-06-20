Son Del North Brings World-Class Baja Burritos to the LES

Long before Annisha Garcia became a Food Network television hero—she's won "Chopped" twice—she was just another kid growing up in Tijuana and, as is custom in northern Mexico, eating a ton of burritos.

"I'm a huge fan of burritos," Garcia told Hell Gate. "They are my favorite food ever. In northern Mexico, it's just this basic food that you always have. I can compare it to what the taco is to the rest of Mexico. And our flour tortillas—the quality there is amazing."

Garcia, who's lived in New York City for eight years now, really missed those burritos. So even though she briefly ran the kitchen at the Michelin-starred Oxomoco in Greenpoint, and keeps plenty busy as a private chef in the Hamptons; and is a TV star, when Garcia was finally ready to open her own place last year, she told us she didn't want to go the full-service restaurant route. Instead, she blessed us with Son Del North, a world-class burrito stand on Orchard Street.

Son Del North has a tight menu of bangers—five different burrito varieties whose constants include avocado chunks; mayocoba beans, which Garcia cooks the way her mom used to, so they're super creamy ("Let's put it this way," she said, "it's just like the mayo of your sandwich"); enough melty, salty cheese to gooey things up; and those awesome flour tortillas, which, until she finds a suitable East Coast supplier, Garcia ships in from Sonora. One burrito staple you won't find in anything at Son Del North is rice, which Garcia says makes them "too heavy, like Chipotle."

Not that these puppies aren't filling, but it's all about the protein here, as well as, thanks in part to Garcia's salsas, plenty of big, explosive flavors. The camaron ranchero is maybe my favorite of the bunch, stuffed with snappy shrimp and popping with both pico de gallo and salsa roja.

Camaron ranchero, $16. (Scott Lynch / Hell Gate)

Also excellent was the charred carne asada with grilled onion, and the pollo asado with rajas, creamed strips of poblano peppers. I could eat any of these a couple of times a week and be extremely happy.

Pollo asado, $14. (Scott Lynch / Hell Gate)

The simple bean and cheese burrito is almost too gloppy for its own good—it works better as a splittable side dish—and the chorizo-spiced cauliflower and potato burrito is a boon for vegans, but unnecessary if you like to eat shrimp, steak, or chicken.

Son Del North's vegan option, cauliflower "chorizo" and potatoes, $13. (Scott Lynch / Hell Gate)

All of the burritos get a nice little extra zing from Son Del North's creamy green chili sauce, which comes in a little crock with every order. And I highly recommend supplementing your meal with a tub of Garcia's aunt's famous escabeche, which is both tangy and fiery in equal measure.

Garcia's aunt's escabeche, $4. (Scott Lynch / Hell Gate)

I didn't try the totopos, which come with either salsa or guac. Beverage-wise, Garcia sells homemade agua frescas, Mexican Coke (and other sodas coming soon), and Topo Chico. There's no booze or beer at Son Del North, which helps keep people moving, a definite plus when the only on-site dining options are a couple of standing tables and a few benches on the sidewalk.

(Scott Lynch / Hell Gate)

Garcia and her business partners Mike Moreira (an operations guy) and Wim Shih (finance) already have a second Son Del North location in the works, in the West Village. "The goal is to grow and help other people like us who have dreams of starting their own business," Garcia said. "We want to show them how to do it." Most important, though—she wants to bring that northern Mexican style to New York City. "This burrito tastes like home, legit," she said. "This is fun."

Son Del North is located at 177 Orchard Street, just north of Stanton Street, and is currently open on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 3 p.m. until midnight, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

(Scott Lynch / Hell Gate)