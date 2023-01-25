‘Secret Shoppers’ Are Coming to Spy on NYC Government Agencies

Apparently, Mayor Eric Adams is not happy with how City agencies are serving New Yorkers, so his "chief efficiency officer" is going to create a "secret shopper program." Politico has more:
Behind the scenes,Adams' chief efficiency officer—a position he created in April — has been working with five staffers and nearly $1 million to loosen bureaucratic knots and demand better performance out of agencies that are operating with reduced staff. To press the issue, efficiency czar Melanie La Rocca is piloting a yet-to-be-reported "secret shopper" operation where New Yorkers track their interactions with 15 agencies and report their findings and frustrations. City officials said they plan to expand it to all agencies.
Given that many City agencies are operating with near 20 percent vacancy rates, and the City's workforce is the most depleted it's been since 2008, this is kind of like sending secret shoppers into that grocery store in "The Mist." Sure, there are still cans of chickpeas on the shelves, and probably some turkey in the freezer, but no one is going to clean up that rack of Ragu that spilled on aisle six, because aisle six is where people go to squat and cry. Aisle five is now a daycare center/infirmary. Aisle nine is where people hype themselves up to maybe venture outside but oh god, this is so bad, please why is this mist here? Grandpa, give me that knife. Give me the knife. Thank you.
Just how dire is the "store" these days? Check out this chart that NYC Comptroller Brad Lander issued last month:
One way to get improved service from City Hall in the coming weeks and months might be to tell the 311 operator that your name is "S. Shopper."
But a better way to improve service for all New Yorkers? A budget that actually funds the government, that treats City workers with dignity, and that has the goal of actually filling positions, not keeping them vacant and then wondering why services might not be up to snuff.
You can find links for your Wednesday on aisle 12:
Speaking of Hochul, she doesn't support the move to repeal qualified immunity for police officers. Via the Daily News: "At first, the governor said she would 'not give a straight answer' on the issue before adding that she doesn't 'support the repeal of that, no.' 'What I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,' Hochul said. 'Again, they cross the line, you make an example because communities need to know they can trust law enforcement to not cross that line, that’s important to me.'"
Who funded George Santos's campaign? Not Santos, according to an updated FEC filing. "I have never been this confused looking at an FEC filing," Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told the New York Times. Same, Jordan!