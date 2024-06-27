NYC’s Beaches Are Still Dangerous—Even the Ones With Lifeguards

One of the best things about living in New York City is the free beach access. When summer rolls around, we stuff towels into bags and pile into trains, buses, and cars to beat the heat in the temperate—if murky—waters of the Atlantic (because God knows there probably isn't an open public pool nearby to cool off in).

But that vision of summer fun is disturbed by the fact that young people have drowned or disappeared at a disturbingly steady clip for the past few years while trying to enjoy the water at some of the city's most popular beaches. Two high schoolers, 16-year-old Elyjha Chandler and 17-year-old Christian Perkins, went missing on Friday around 6:30 p.m. while they were swimming with friends off of the beach in Jacob Riis Park, shortly after the lifeguards on duty clocked out for the night. Per multiple reports, Chandler and Perkins did not know how to swim, and were sucked underwater, presumably by a rip current, while trying to jump over a large wave. The Coast Guard began searching for the boys on Friday night, but called the search off on Saturday without recovering their bodies (although the NYPD, per a cloyingly self-promotional video from Deputy Operations Commissioner Kaz Daughtry, is continuing to search for the teens using some of the department's drones).

According to the New York Times, Perkins and Chandler are just the latest young New Yorkers who've gone missing or drowned while swimming at a New York City beach:

Rip currents are relatively common in the Rockaways, on the southern edge of Queens, and have repeatedly claimed the lives of beachgoers, especially young ones. Last July, a 19-year-old swimmer drowned off Jacob Riis Park after getting caught in a rip current. The year before that, two swimmers, 20 and 16, died on the same day off a neighboring beach in the Rockaways, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks deaths linked to rip currents. In 2019, at least seven people died swimming off the peninsula’s beaches. All were 25 or younger.

At City beaches, the safety situation is generally exacerbated by the ongoing and seemingly interminable lifeguard shortage—because even when beaches are closed due to lack of lifeguards, people (understandably, if ill-advisedly) swim anyway, and fewer lifeguards means nobody to teach free, accessible swim lessons at the City's public pools. That's not a problem for the beach where Chandler and Perkins presumably drowned, though: Jacob Riis Park has been operated by the National Park Service since 1972, which means it's unencumbered by the union-related drama that dogs the City's lifeguard populace.

What's uniquely dysfunctional about Riis, at present moment, is the beach itself. According to a report from Gothamist, efforts were made to improve the beach last year by the Army Corps of Engineers, who dumped 360,000 cubic yards of sand into the area in order to expand it. But over the winter and spring, that new beach real estate largely vanished, "exposing unsafe 'deteriorating wooden groins, rockwork, and other structures,'" leading to beach closures in the park and erosion that may have disrupted currents and created hazardous conditions in the same area that Chandler and Perkins were in the water with friends before they disappeared.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Chandler's parents were still reportedly remaining close to the beach where their son was last seen, hoping the ocean will "give them back."

