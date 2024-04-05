NYC Pregames Solar Eclipse With a 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Your body does not deceive you, your upstairs neighbor was not just jumping around a lot—that was an earthquake at 10:27 a.m., a solid five seconds of dishes rattling, buildings quivering, and dogs freaking the fuck out.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 4.8 magnitude event, which per the same agency, falls below the threshold of a moderate quake. Still, weird to feel your building rattle, right?

USGS states that the quake originated a little bit northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, in Readington Township, 48 miles west of New York City as the car drives.

The origin of Friday's earthquake (USGS)

Is this event, like a guy we bumped into on the street suggested, eclipse-related? Should we leave the door open for Godzilla? Is it a shuddering reminder of climate change, and is everybody...OK?

New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey. @NYCMayor is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 5, 2024

Geologist on @BrianLehrer says this is the biggest earthquake ever recorded in NJ. — Arun Venugopal (@arunNYC) April 5, 2024

Eric Adams about to send 500,000 cops to the earth’s core. — Kazembe Balagun (@Bronxbanlieue) April 5, 2024

We will be updating this post accordingly when we have more information. Stay safe out there, everybody!