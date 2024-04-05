Fresh Hell
NYC Pregames Solar Eclipse With a 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake
The most important thing about the earthquake is that WE felt it.
State Lawmakers Inch Closer to a Housing Deal That Will Likely Piss Everyone Off, Mostly Maintain the Status Quo
And more stories to read as you go into your pre-eclipse weekend.
6 Incarcerated New Yorkers Successfully Sue to View the Eclipse—But What About Everyone Else?
“Everything seems to come from a punitive disposition when it comes to things like seeing the eclipse. It’s like, ‘Oh, would this be something that they’ll enjoy? Let’s find a way to stop that, to take it away.’”
How Jamian Juliano-Villani Sees ‘It’
One of New York's most prominent young painters says, "I don't want to have a style at all."
New Yorkers to Jenifer Rajkumar: Please Stop Coming to Our Iftars
Three different organizations have spoken out against Rajkumar's presence at Ramadan events this year, and some links you're welcome to read this Thursday.