Fresh Hell

NYC Pregames Solar Eclipse With a 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The most important thing about the earthquake is that WE felt it.

10:55 AM EDT on April 5, 2024

A street sign that says "end Times"

(Hell Gate)

Your body does not deceive you, your upstairs neighbor was not just jumping around a lot—that was an earthquake at 10:27 a.m., a solid five seconds of dishes rattling, buildings quivering, and dogs freaking the fuck out.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 4.8 magnitude event, which per the same agency, falls below the threshold of a moderate quake. Still, weird to feel your building rattle, right?

USGS states that the quake originated a little bit northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, in Readington Township, 48 miles west of New York City as the car drives.

The origin of Friday's earthquake (USGS)

Is this event, like a guy we bumped into on the street suggested, eclipse-related? Should we leave the door open for Godzilla? Is it a shuddering reminder of climate change, and is everybody...OK?

We will be updating this post accordingly when we have more information. Stay safe out there, everybody!

Katie Way@k80way

Katie Way is a writer-editor at Hell Gate. Previously, she was a senior staff writer at VICE. Her work has also appeared in The Nation, Study Hall, Lux Magazine, and MEL. She loves talking to strangers.

