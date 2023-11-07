New York’s Finest: Protect and Slur-ve

Some workplace mistakes are virtually unavoidable—the result of unclear instructions, impossible deadlines, or tiny blunders that balloon into huge issues down the road. But some work fuckups are complete unforced errors, like the one happening to an unidentified NYPD officer, caught on camera being homophobic over his squad car PA system on October 26 by a random bike influencer.

"Suck my dick," the cop says into the speaker, his body turned away from the passenger side window, as the car idles at a red light on the corner of Lexington and 106th Avenue in East Harlem. "Suck my dick!" someone without a megaphone, based on the quieter volume of their voice, shouts back. "Suck my dick, f****t," the cop repeats. He then turns, wide-eyed, as the man recording him bikes up and alerts the cop of an onlooker's presence with a simple, "Yeah?!"

The now-viral video has, according to reports, sparked an ongoing internal review into the incident. "The Department does not tolerate discrimination in any form and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce," the NYPD said in a statement to NBC News last week. But what is there to review, really? A man who has the City-vested power to legally kill people, when placed in front of a megaphone, had a spark of inspiration to do something stupid and bigoted—and was dumb enough to act on it.

And ultimately, given the NYPD's track record on offensive language—a 2021 report from the Intercept found that the department paid out $500,000 over a four-year period for complaints involving racist, homophobic, or sexist comments from cops—that's not very surprising.

Some more less-than-surprising behavior from New York law enforcement:

Got information about any bad behavior from the cops that we missed? Shoot us an email at tips@hellgatenyc.com.