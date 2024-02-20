Skip to Content
Morning Spew

Hochul: Sorry I Joked About Doing to Canada What Israel Is Doing to Palestine

Listen, sometimes politicians say their blood-soaked fantasies out loud, and other links to start your short week.

8:52 AM EST on February 20, 2024

Hochul at an event in her beloved Buffalo last weekend, which Canada if you even THINK about messing with…well. ((Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

Governor Kathy Hochul has been a staunch supporter and defender of Israel's ongoing siege and bombardment of Gaza and sanctioned settler violence in the occupied West Bank, even going so far as to travel to Israel a few weeks after the Hamas attacks of October 7, despite being told her father was on his deathbed

For Hochul, her unwavering support of Israel is reflexive—Israel, in her mind, has a right to defend itself, no matter the consequences to civilian populations. 

Last Thursday, Hochul spoke at a fundraiser of the UJA-Federation of New York, which, according to the Intercept, "has been accused of sending millions in tax-exempt dollars to organizations that support Israel’s illegal settlement program in the occupied West Bank." The UJA-Federation also originally paid for Hochul's October trip to Israel; after criticism, she then said her own office would cover the expense. 

While at the fundraiser, Hochul reiterated her support of Israel and its actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

"If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I'm sorry my friends, there would be no Canada the next day," Hochul said. "That's a natural reaction. You have a right to defend yourself and to make sure it never happens again."

Before Hochul could elaborate on her blood-soaked fantasy of raining white phosphorus on the mountains of Vancouver, drone-striking cathedrals in Montréal, or bombing pediatric wards in Mississauga, Hochul, whose UJA appearance was not on her public schedule, issued a deeply guarded apology.

"I regret using an inappropriate analogy that I now realize could be hurtful to members of our community," Hochul said in a statement to press outlets over the weekend. "While I have been clear in my support of Israel's right to self-defense, I have also repeatedly said and continue to believe that Palestinian civilian casualties should be avoided and that more humanitarian aid must go to the people of Gaza."

Some New York lawmakers were not impressed by the analogy or the apology. According to a Siena College poll released today, 43 percent of voters think Hochul is out of touch with average New Yorkers. What does the average New Yorker really think about carpet-bombing Canada? This was not polled. 

Here are some news links about our very normal world: 

