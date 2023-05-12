Skip to Content
Hell Gate’s Inaugural Podcast Fundraiser Birthday Party

Celebrating one year of Hell Gate.

2:30 PM EDT on May 12, 2023

(Ibrahim Boran/Unsplash)

In case you haven't heard, Hell Gate turned one this week! So of course we hosted an extremely real and cool birthday party which we obviously recorded for our weekly podcast.

Hear from the staff about why we started and joined Hell Gate, some of our favorite stories from our first year, and the current status of our involvement with the Hell Apes™ crypto-collectible platform. Plus, you'll NEVER believe who calls in.

Also, there's still time to get on board with Hell Gate's $7K in seven days campaign—we're raising some money to keep Hell Gate's journalism (and podcasts) humming. You can tip us here!

New episodes drop Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of our birthday episode. If you enjoy our podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!

