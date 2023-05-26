Skip to Content
Hell Gate Debates the 2023 Song of the Summer

Fans of dry sherry cocktails and Fleetwood Mac must tune in.

11:08 AM EDT on May 26, 2023

A beach scene at the Rockaways

(Flickr / Shinya Suzuki)

Whether you mark Memorial Day weekend as the official beginning of summer (beaches open!) or whether you chastely wait until June 29 (pools open!), now is the time to get your seasonal affairs in order. What's your song of the summer? Drink of the summer? What is to be made of concerning forecasts of a "barefoot-boy summer"?

We tackle all this and more on this week's Hell Gate Podcast, with our own Adlan Jackson moderating a discussion with the staff that will surely appeal to fans of dry sherry cocktails and Fleetwood Mac.

New episodes of the podcast come out on Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of this week's episode. If you enjoy our podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!

Image credit: Shinya Suzuki / Flickr

Thanks for reading!

Hell Gate

A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

