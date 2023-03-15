Andrew Cuomo Says His Dad Is Explaining Shabbos Goys to a Dead Jewish Woman in Heaven (For Israel)

As a right-wing government sets out to abolish the rule of law in Israel, and footage circulates of settlers waging deadly pogroms against Palestinians as soldiers stand by, the past weeks have been especially dispiriting for those holding out hope for justice and peace in the region. But keep the faith—a certain disgraced former governor of New York is now getting involved.

Responding to developments in the Holy Land as though summoned by bat signal, Andrew Cuomo rose from the couch where a friend is letting him crash, found a stretch of blank wall with some stark overhead lighting, and delivered a two-minute address on the need for non-Jewish public officials to support Israel, now more than ever. That's right: In his latest bid for relevance after being drummed out of office over sexual harassment and assault allegations, Cuomo is launching an organization called "Progressives for Israel."

"It's time for public officials to condemn antisemitism not just with their words, but with their actions," Cuomo said, employing the familiar hectoring, pedantic tone that endeared him to frightened, vulnerable people during the heights of the COVID pandemic. "You can't denounce antisemitism but waver on Israel's right to exist and defend itself."

Cuomo delivered a sort of spoken-word rendition of Cardinal Niemöller's "first they came for the Jews" statement, before launching into a reverie in which Cuomo's dead father is in heaven chatting with the recently deceased mother of Michael Jackson's favorite rabbi. "Tonight my father, the late great Mario Cuomo, is sitting with the great Eleanor Esther Elka Paul," Cuomo said. But what is Fantasy Dead in Heaven Mario Cuomo saying to Fantasy Rabbi Mom? "I will tell you what he is saying," Cuomo said. "He is saying, 'It is time for the shabbos goy.'" The shabbos goy, Ghost Mario tells Ghost Eleanor, "can do the work that benefits both the Jewish community and the non-Jewish community. The shabbos goy can turn on the lights on the Sabbath because it benefits everyone. It is time to turn on the lights."

Where is this imaginary lecture in heaven leading us? He's getting to it. "I am starting an organization called Progressives for Israel," Cuomo intoned. "I am going to call the question for Democrats. Do you stand with Israel or do you stand against Israel?"

May we all give this question, posed by a guy who while campaigning during Sukkot referred to a Jewish group as "these people and their fucking tree houses," the serious consideration that it deserves.

