Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
SubscribeLog In
Morning Spew

All Rise for the Celebrity Arraignment

And other blessedly non-Trump news to start your morning.

8:16 AM EDT on April 4, 2023

Max Rivlin-Nadler holds up his ticket to get into the Trump arraignment proceedings outside 100 Centre Street.

Max Rivlin-Nadler holds Hell Gate’s ticket to witness the arraignment of Donald Trump outside 100 Centre Street. (Hell Gate)

1Comments
Join the Discussion

For weeks, anticipation has been building—will a former president actually be made to go through the normal criminal justice system and be subjected to the public debasements faced by other defendants, like being handcuffed, receiving a perp walk, or getting a mug shot? 

The answer, as we've found out during the long press line vigil that Hell Gate has now sat on for eighteen hours—FYI, we are still willing to sell our primo courtroom spot for at least $10,000, or best offer—is that no, former President Donald Trump will most likely not be handcuffed, "perp walked," or have his photo taken by a rude NYPD intake officer. ("He'll be processed the way anyone else would be, to a degree," one of Trump's attorneys, a smiling Joe Tacopina, told GMA.) 

Instead, he'll be whisked to the fifteenth floor of 100 Centre Street for his arraignment on 34 felony charges, the first step in a still kind of hard-to-believe ordeal that will ultimately end in an actual trial (???). Who knows, maybe he'll already be president again by then (justice moves…slowly in New York). Still, it's going to be tough for Ol' Donny Deals to wriggle out of this one!

Might Trump plead guilty to petty misdemeanors to make all this go away? "One thing I can assure you as I sit here today, there will be no guilty plea in this case," Tacopina said.

Back on the press line, the underemployed journalists and professional line sitters alike are being relieved by the credentialed, well-heeled press, eager for their chance to report on history (all without paying their dues on the line). Bright-eyed, late-arriving reporters without the resources for hired help survey the queue and receive steely glares in response from those of us at the front of it. (Again, if you'd like our spot, we’re down to make a deal!) Pizza boxes and empty beer cans and cigarette butts and possibly two lost dice belonging to an anonymous Hell Gate reporter litter the sidewalk. 

Outside the courthouse today, dueling rallies are planned—one, in support of Trump, spearheaded by Marjorie Taylor Greene, and then a counterprotest against that one. The plan, as explained by court officials, is to clear the entire area around 100 Centre Street by noon today, and then move ahead with the arraignment by 2:15 p.m. Trump apparently declined the chance to do the arraignment virtually, and we're all the better for it. (And we could be $10,000 better for it if you're getting desperate, foreign media!)

Check back in later for our coverage of the arraignment/our congratulations to a winning bidder on their contribution to worker-owned local journalism!

In other, blessed non-Trump news: 

Hell Gate

A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Locked Up

Inside the Courtroom With Donald Trump

It's not easy to arraign a former president.

April 5, 2023
Locked Up

Manhattan Arraignment Court, April 4, 2023

Hell Gate puts you at the heart of the action inside New York Criminal Court.

April 4, 2023
Fresh Hell

Marjorie Taylor Greene Barely Lasted 10 Minutes in Downtown NYC

A group of NYC elected officials were there to offer Greene some Bronx cheers.

April 4, 2023
Fresh Hell

[UPDATES] Breaking: Hell Gate Is First On the Scene to See Trump’s Arraignment

"I'll be here until I am relieved of duty or until a former president is arraigned in court," Hell Gate's Max Rivlin-Nadler vows.

April 3, 2023
Horoscopes

Aries Season Is Here and It’s Dark and Full of Terrors

And a sad update from our resident astrologer.

April 3, 2023
See all posts