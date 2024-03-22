Morning Spew
When You’ve Done Everything Else, Project Your Logo on a Museum
Let's get the Hell Gate logo up there. Plus, more links.
Why This Long Island Roller Derby Team Is Taking on the Ban Against Trans Women in Sports
The VP of the Long Island Roller Rebels and a staff attorney for the NYCLU talk about suing Nassau County over its recent executive order.
Eric Adams: Defund the Police Oversight
The Civilian Complaint Review Board's budget has been so decimated that it has already stopped investigating whole categories of police misconduct.
Pull up a seat at...
The Eric Adams Table of Success
Hell Gate presents an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.
Top Aide to Mayor Adams Accused of Sexually Harassing NYPD Sergeant and Retaliating Against Her for Reporting It
The lawsuit against Timothy Pearson is the third instance of a member of the mayor's inner circle being accused of sexual misconduct against a lower-ranking NYPD officer.
Somehow NY Still Has a Tax Credit for Luxury Yachts and Private Jets
And more news for your Thursday.