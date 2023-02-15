Morning Spew
It’s a Beautiful Day to Chain Yourself to the Park Avenue Home of a Fossil Fuel Executive
Spring, it seems, never got unsprung.
Q&A
New York Times Writers Call Out the Paper’s Anti-Trans Onslaught
“This is not quite business as usual anymore,” one of the organizers of an open letter to the NYT told Hell Gate.
Going Places
DOT: We Just Don’t Have Enough Staff to Make NYC Streets Safer
But the DOT Commissioner isn't asking for more resources.
Correct Opinions
I Don’t Bike in NYC. Do I Not Still Deserve to Find Love?
Every relationship voided because of a difference in biking ability is a policy failure.
Morning Spew
Freedom for Flaco
Plus other news from the Eurasian eagle-owl's New York.
Morning Spew
More Cars, More Problems: NYC Paid Out $130 Million Last Year in Crash Settlements
Taxpayer money goes to the City’s car fleet, and also to payouts when municipal workers crash into other cars or people—to the tune of $130.1 million last year.