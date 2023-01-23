Snow? Soon?

We woke up today, the 320th consecutive day without snow in New York City, like we did every other day this winter.

First, we rubbed some ice cubes all over our worn copy of "The Power of Positive Thinking." Then we consumed eight Hostess Snoballs, one for each inch of the snow that we are attempting to will into existence. Next, we logged into PlowNYC, the City's snow plow tracking website, because we want that site to get some traffic. Finally, we made coffee.

It seems that all our efforts are finally paying off. According to the National Weather Service, it may be cold enough in New York City on Wednesday to substitute this miserable rain with actual, bonafide snowflakes. NWS says "new snow accumulation of around an inch [is] possible," but our pal John Homenuk, aka NY Metro Weather, gives us the possibility of even more hope.

"Some guidance suggests as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow could fall before the change to rain, while others suggest precipitation simply starts as rain—a non event," Homenuk writes.

As Homenuk points out, this snow would be the second-latest ever recorded in NYC, with the first being in 1973, when we didn't get any real snow until January 29.

Even if we do get this Wednesday snow, it's gonna turn to rain. But we'll take what we can get!

