NYPD: Oh Yeah, Did We Forget to Say We Fired a Gun at Columbia?

The "unparalleled professionalism" exhibited by the NYPD in forcibly removing student protesters from Columbia University on Tuesday night apparently included an officer shooting a gun at a wall inside the university's Hamilton Hall. The officer"accidentally" discharged their weapon, according to a statement from an NYPD spokesperson given to THE CITY.

The spokesperson said the officer was attempting to navigate a barricade (perhaps one secured with that nefarious tool of the professional outside agitatoe, a bike lock),when he pulled out his gun, which was “equipped with a flashlight,” and accidentally shot it at a wall. "The gun fired did not appear to be aimed at anyone and no one was injured," according to a separate statement from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

An image posted online by student protesters the night of the raid shows one officer texting "I thought we fucking shot someone."

If this all sounds like yet another example to you of bumbling that would be funny if it weren't so unforgivable, from a police department that is increasingly being asked by university presidents to arrest non-violent student protesters the NYPD leadership see as "vile," not to worry—the Police Accountability Unit "is reviewing the shooting, which it does as a matter of policy." Okay, phew.

The incident does not seem to be giving university administrators pause regarding what the NYPD is capable of doing to the students in their care, however—this morning, the New School and NYU both followed Columbia's lead in calling the police to raid encampments of students protesting for Palestine.

Links:

The Knicks have won playoff series in back to back years for the first time in 24 years. pic.twitter.com/PV8M3z6B0L — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 3, 2024