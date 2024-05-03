Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Hell Gate home
Log In
Take our reader survey today!
Morning Spew

NYPD: Oh Yeah, Did We Forget to Say We Fired a Gun at Columbia?

Unparalleled professionalism, victorious Knicks, and more links for your weekend.

9:24 AM EDT on May 3, 2024

A still from video released by the NYPD of the raid on Columbia’s Hamilton Hall.

1Comments

The "unparalleled professionalism" exhibited by the NYPD in forcibly removing student protesters from Columbia University on Tuesday night apparently included an officer shooting a gun at a wall inside the university's Hamilton Hall. The officer"accidentally" discharged their weapon, according to a statement from an NYPD spokesperson given to THE CITY.

The spokesperson said the officer was attempting to navigate a barricade (perhaps one secured with that nefarious tool of the professional outside agitatoe, a bike lock),when he pulled out his gun, which was “equipped with a flashlight,” and accidentally shot it at a wall.  "The gun fired did not appear to be aimed at anyone and no one was injured," according to a separate statement from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

An image posted online by student protesters the night of the raid shows one officer texting "I thought we fucking shot someone." 

If this all sounds like yet another example to you of bumbling that would be funny if it weren't so unforgivable, from a police department that is increasingly being asked by university presidents to arrest non-violent student protesters the NYPD leadership see as "vile," not to worry—the Police Accountability Unit "is reviewing the shooting, which it does as a matter of policy." Okay, phew.

The incident does not seem to be giving university administrators pause regarding what the NYPD is capable of doing to the students in their care, however—this morning, the New School and NYU both followed Columbia's lead in calling the police to raid encampments of students protesting for Palestine.

Links:

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

See all subscription options
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

The Cops

We Can’t Afford Public Libraries But Check Out This Sick NYPD Media Production Celebrating the American Flag

The mayor and his police brass are obsessed with a piece of jingoistic propaganda they staged after arresting a bunch of college kids. They’re right to be, it’s awesome.

May 2, 2024
Leave Your Apartment

Crackhead Barney Wants to See You at a Protest

Just don’t ask New York City’s foremost living performance artist why she does what she does.

May 2, 2024
$20 Dinner

Burmese Bites Brings Their Big, Funky Flavors to Midtown 

"My motto is: Burmese food should be known throughout the world."

May 2, 2024
See all posts