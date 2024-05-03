Morning Spew
NYPD: Oh Yeah, Did We Forget to Say We Fired a Gun at Columbia?
Unparalleled professionalism, victorious Knicks, and more links for your weekend.
We Can’t Afford Public Libraries But Check Out This Sick NYPD Media Production Celebrating the American Flag
The mayor and his police brass are obsessed with a piece of jingoistic propaganda they staged after arresting a bunch of college kids. They’re right to be, it’s awesome.
Crackhead Barney Wants to See You at a Protest
Just don’t ask New York City’s foremost living performance artist why she does what she does.
Burmese Bites Brings Their Big, Funky Flavors to Midtown
"My motto is: Burmese food should be known throughout the world."