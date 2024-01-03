We Used to Make Things (Snow) in This Town

We used to make things in this town. Specifically, snow.

Why, there was one year when it snowed 30 inches the day after Christmas! (The mayor at the time was in Bermuda.)

And who could forget the January 2014 storm that dropped 11 inches on the city, and saw the Upper East Side slightly less plowed than other neighborhoods, in what could only be interpreted as a powerful anticapitalist statement from our then-Marxist leader? Al Roker was so pissed!

Hell, there was a time in this city when the snow fell and then refused to leave. Sidewalks stayed slick til late March, and the piles of slush that were pushed into the corners of our streetscape became blackened with car exhaust and littered with refuse, greeting us on our way to work like ghosts warning us that spring would never come.

No more. Those days are over. New York City hasn't seen more than an inch of snow since February 13, 2022. That's 689 days ago. New Yorkers are living in a record snow drought under a mayor who has yet to test his mettle against a genuine snowstorm.

But could that all change this weekend? Headline writers (including this one), knowing how to exploit the hopes and dreams of a long-snowless metropolis, certainly want you to think that it could.

"New York snow forecast: Storm could break record snowless streak," FOX 5 reported, with a heavy emphasis on "could." Accuweather told Patch that "a general six to 12 inches could hit across the East Coast if conditions are right," but their own forecast for New York City is much more conservative: a 42 percent chance (lol) of one to three inches on Sunday night. The National Weather Service is similarly vague, but says there's an 80 percent chance of something wet falling from the sky on Sunday, regardless.

John Homenuk, of New York Metro Weather, is even more cautious. In a video he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, he pointed out that because the storm is coming from the southwest and not from the east, it will have a warmer air mass that will contend with the colder pocket just north of the city. "The models are suggesting it's going to be a really tight battle between the colder and warmer air," Homenuk said. "We're right on the line between snow and rain." He finished by saying that a blend of the global forecasting models show a 50 percent chance of one inch of snow.

We'll take it.

