NYC Policing by the Numbers: Yep, Still Racist

After the 2020 police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, New Yorkers took to the streets to demand more accountability and transparency from the police. In the following weeks and months, state lawmakers pushed through a series of modest reforms. The state legislature repealed a provision that shielded police personnel files from scrutiny, and the governor issued an executive order that referenced the "long and painful history in New York State of discrimination and mistreatment of Black and African American citizens," and required police departments to open their books and collaborate on studies of their policies and practices, in the hope that this would spur reforms.

On Monday, New York City's first study to come out of this Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was released. The report, issued by the Data Collaborative for Justice at CUNY's John Jay School, examined pedestrian stops, desk appearance tickets, arrests, and prosecutions from 2013 through 2022. The data shows how enforcement activity decreased dramatically following the landmark stop-and-frisk ruling in 2013 and decisions from the City's district attorneys to stop prosecuting many low-level offenses, which coincided with a decrease in overall crime. Now, in the era of Eric Adams, those numbers are ticking up again. The stark racial disparities remain, and in some cases are getting worse.

From 2013 to 2021, pedestrian stops by the NYPD decreased by 92 percent, from 191,851 to 8,947. But in 2022, the first year Adams was in office, stops surged by 69 percent, up to 15,102. While Black and Latine New Yorkers make up 52 percent of the city's population, they represented 88 percent of the people stopped by the cops in 2022, with Black New Yorkers representing nearly 60 percent of all stops. Data from 2023 shows that police stops have continued to increase, with no signs that the NYPD has done anything to mitigate these racial disparities.

The story is similar for misdemeanor arrests. According to the report, Black New Yorkers were 6.1 times more likely than white New Yorkers to be arrested for a misdemeanor in 2022.

"We have clearly reached a new era from the unconstitutional mass stops of the Bloomberg administration," Michael Rempel, the director of the Data Collaborative for Justice and one of the report's authors, said in a release. "Yet, even as annual stops plummeted since their peak in 2011, the 69 percent jump from 2021 to 2022 and a coinciding rise in racial disparities give pause—especially in the context of the City’s 2021 police reform plan, which expressly sought to limit unnecessary policing in Black and Brown communities."

Stephen Koppel, the senior research associate for the group, called the report's results a "mixed bag."

"Overall, the rate of enforcement fell substantially for all racial and ethnic groups," Koppel said in a statement. "However, because the declines were uneven, with the sharpest drops seen for white individuals, racial disparities tended to worsen during this time."

To better understand how racial disparities persist in police stops, the City Council recently passed the How Many Stops Act, which would require officers to keep better data on who they stop and why. Adams vetoed the bill then launched a last-minute PR campaign to discredit it. The council later overrode his veto.

Top image credit: Eden, Janine, and Jim / Flickr.