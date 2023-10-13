Inna’s Got a Gun (and Now a Criminal Charge)

Republican Councilmember Inna Vernikov loves guns. The rep from Brooklyn has a concealed carry permit, and reportedly brings her gun to her local synagogue.

"As much as we need the police, we can’t just rely on the police. Something life-altering can happen in the time it takes for cops to arrive," she told the New York Post last month about why she arms herself out in public.

On Thursday, Vernikov decided to bring her handgun to a rally held near Brooklyn College by Students for Justice in Palestine, in what certainly looks like a move meant to intimidate teenagers who are exercising their First Amendment rights. (According to the City Council's website, Vernikov's district doesn't include Brooklyn College.)

In a statement Vernikov released on Thursday, she wrote that at the rally, any students who felt unsafe could approach her, and that she would "help."

At today’s rally on Brooklyn College campus led by the students in their SJP chapter, Inna Vernikov showed up showcasing a gun to Palestinian students and their allies.



These are the tactics of force and intimidation used by zionist groups to silence any support for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/woQ6KGE1Gv — CUNY4Palestine (@Cuny4P) October 12, 2023

In a video she posted of herself at the Brooklyn College rally, which she described as a "pro-Hamas" gathering, she stated she was there to make sure that "Jewish students feel safe today." She repeated the unconfirmed claims that, as she put it, "babies are being beheaded" in Israel, before adding, "If you are here today standing with these people, you are nothing short of a terrorist without the bombs."

At @BrooklynCollege rally this afternoon with @CMFarahLouis & @KalmanYeger. If you’re standing w/ the protestors, yelling “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” & “FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE” while innocent women and babies are being raped, massacred and beheaded, you’re… pic.twitter.com/7ESRAGrjtb — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 12, 2023

It turns out Vernikov was breaking some laws. On Friday morning, the councilmember was arrested by the NYPD. Via the Daily News:

According to police sources, NYPD contacted Vernikov after the protest and told her to turn herself in on a criminal possession of a weapon charge. Joined by her lawyer, she was booked on that charge at the 70th Precinct shortly before 3 a.m. Friday and released with a desk appearance ticket, sources told The News.

It's a little unclear what exactly Vernikov is being charged with. The NYPD's press shop told Hell Gate she was being charged with "criminal possession of a weapon," but declined to state the degree of the charge, which would determine whether it was a felony or a misdemeanor. According to one attorney interviewed by City & State, Vernikov could have violated a recently passed law that makes the possession of a firearm at so-called "sensitive locations," including "any gathering of individuals to collectively express their constitutional rights to protest or assemble," a class E felony.

