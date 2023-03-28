Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
SubscribeLog In
Fresh Hell

The NY Post’s Headlines Suck, Actually

Headlines are easy when all you have to do is please your evil boss.

3:40 PM EDT on March 28, 2023

A middle finger over an offensive NY Post cover.

(Hell Gate)

1Comments
Join the Discussion

You can't read the news on social media without getting some version of Oh wow the New York Post writes the best headlines! Keep scrolling and someone will inevitably have dug up "Headless Body in Topless Bar" and before you know it, you're remembering some recent favorites (Trump as "Florida man"? Ha. Got him!) 

But Tuesday's front page (or "wood," the parlance of tabloid journalists who are dying to sound cool) should disabuse you of the Post's headline skills. In fact, today's front page of the Post proves that just about any lazy hack who's willing to sell their soul for a nonagenarian billionaire can crank these turds out.

Yes, this is how the Post chose to cover a mass school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, in which six people—three nine-year-old children, and three adults—were gunned down by someone who was able to easily and legally purchase several automatic weapons.

Law enforcement identified that person as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesperson, "on a social media profile, used male pronouns." Reporters asked the police chief in Nashville if Hale's gender identity had anything to do with the shooting, and the chief responded, "There is some theory to that. We’re investigating all the leads, and once we know exactly, we will let you know." Left unanswered: Is there actually a theory to that?

"Police reports, public documents, or statements from family members can likewise incorrectly identify a person's gender," the Trans Journalist Association wrote in a statement following the mass shooting. "It is additionally important to keep in mind that sharing partial, un-fact-checked, or contextless information and public records during breaking news events can have outsized consequences for members of marginalized communities."

All this very tenuous and preliminary information—coupled with the fact that the relatively few Americans who identify as transgender are far more likely to be victims of violent crime and the targets of hundreds of pieces legislation designed to dehumanize them (most recently in Tennessee, the state where this shooting happened)—might lead a newspaper editor to err on the side of caution. "Male cisgender killer" is something that could run in front of the vast majority of school shooting headlines, but doesn't. The first three words of the first sentence of the Post's print edition story by Ronny Reyes and Selim Algar, which parrot the headline, also shove caution aside in favor of pushing brainless mass hysteria. (We've reached out to the Post, but they haven't responded yet.)

Look at how Nashville's own newspaper, the Tennessean, chose to cover it.

Huh. Where's the barely concealed, reactionary insinuation that we all know, deep down, why this shooting actually happened? Who's REALLY to blame here—and don't say "assault weapons" or "the literal rivers of unregulated firearms streaming out of the country's orifices," because that's too easy.

Generally speaking, newspaper headlines are at their best when they disrobe powerful players with maximum efficiency, or amplify the voices of those who cannot speak. Bad headlines cheaply exploit the most vulnerable among us while advancing a disgusting and very real political strategy designed to legislate them out of public life. The New York Post knows the difference, and they wrote it anyway.

Christopher Robbins@christrobbins

Chris is an editor at Hell Gate. He spent nearly a decade working for Gothamist, and his work appears in New York Magazine and Streetsblog NYC.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

The Cops

Governor Hochul Wants to Get Back in the Marijuana Enforcement Game

Defense attorneys say that huge fines on illicit weed could reopen the door to an NYPD crackdown.

March 28, 2023
Morning Spew

Hochul Holds Up Budget Talks Over Demand to Fundamentally Change NY’s Bail Laws

We're stuck in a time loop, and other links to start your day.

March 28, 2023
Morning Spew

If Trump Is Arrested, Everyone Should Get the Week Off

You're saying you don't need a break?

March 27, 2023
Podcast

The Big Ugly Mess Behind New York’s Busted Budget Process

And how the state budget impacts the the city.

March 24, 2023
See all posts