Congestion Pricing Will ‘Rip the Eyes Out of New Jersey Commuters’ Says Extremely Normal and Proportionate Guy NJ Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appeared on WNYC on Tuesday night for his monthly "Ask the Governor" segment, where WNYC reporters and callers can ask him questions about the Garden State. (Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio used to do this weekly, while Eric Adams is instead pursuing his own, strange media ventures and mostly ignoring public media.)

While there was no specific topic for the night's program, questions veered towards the state's climate goals. For the first fifty minutes of the hour-long program, Murphy assumed the posture of a climate champion, calling out Republican opposition to green initiatives, touting a transition to energy-saving appliances, and staking his governorship to the development of offshore wind projects. That is, until the subject of New York City's congestion pricing plan came up. Then, Murphy, who's suing the federal government over the program, ditched the green talk—and saw red.

"I put our environmental record up against anybody, this [has] got two or three elements that are unacceptable," Murphy said of congestion pricing. One element he objected to? That the MTA is using the toll program to raise money, which to Murphy means that it's not really an environmental program.

Of course, Murphy, who is a smart guy, is deliberately ignoring the fact that the revenue that will be generated is going to the MTA's capital program, with the goal of increasing and expanding mass transit in New York City, as well as taking more polluting cars off our roads.

Murphy then went on to say another element he disagreed with was that the tolls would "rip the eyes out of New Jersey commuters" (???) and also lead to congestion around the George Washington Bridge in New Jersey (which we all know is currently such a non-congested bucolic vision).

At one point during the interview, Murphy did (mostly) give up the game, saying that New Jersey commuters are not being given a choice, because New York hasn't given them the "infrastructure that they deserve." Which, again, is the ABSOLUTE VERY THING THAT THIS PROGRAM AIMS TO FUND, BOZO.

Murphy then told a big, bold lie—that the federal government and the MTA, which delayed the project three years to do a review of the impacts of the program on traffic as far away as Philadelphia, was rushing this project through.

"Getting this jammed down our throat is unacceptable, so there," Murphy said.

Of course, all of this is mostly bluster from the New Jersey governor to try to provide political cover for a Hail Mary lawsuit that aims to take New York's control of its roadways away from it. New Jersey is hoping that a federal judge finds it all persuasive enough to slam the brakes on the program, at least long enough for the merits of New York's program to be litigated in court, tying it up potentially for years. For Murphy, this is politics—New Jersey drivers hate the idea of congestion pricing. But they're not the majority of people who trek into the city from the Garden State: 78 percent of New Jersey commuters into Manhattan below 60th Street take mass transit.

Phil Murphy is just being an asshole. We would be too if we were the term-limited governor of a state whose football teams are so ashamed of it, they're known by the state next door.

Some links about a much greater state than New Jersey:

"I'm Gandhi-like. I think like Gandhi. I act like Gandhi. I want to be like Gandhi." - @nycmayor, at his flag-raising for India (his 44th) pic.twitter.com/x6KTado2jj — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) August 15, 2023