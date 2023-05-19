Learning to Ride a Bike in NYC

Biking around town can feel like a contradiction. It's fast and fun, like a cheat code for New York City. But the risks are real, and as the number of New Yorkers who are killed and injured on our streets continues to rise, it's clear that we need to be doing a lot more to make our streets safer.

This week's podcast grapples with the triumphs and tragedies of biking in New York. We attend a vigil for the 13th cyclist killed this year so far, and hear from their loved ones and safe streets advocates. We also watched as Hell Gate's own bike virgins—Adlan Jackson and Katie Way—took part in a lesson from the good folks at Bike New York. And we interview a Citi Bike user with an unusual dilemma.

