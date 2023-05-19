Skip to Content
Podcast

Learning to Ride a Bike in NYC

This week's podcast grapples with the triumphs and tragedies of biking in New York.

4:37 PM EDT on May 19, 2023

Two men on bikes at the Williamsburg waterfront.

(Santiago Vellini / Unsplash)

Biking around town can feel like a contradiction. It's fast and fun, like a cheat code for New York City. But the risks are real, and as the number of New Yorkers who are killed and injured on our streets continues to rise, it's clear that we need to be doing a lot more to make our streets safer.

This week's podcast grapples with the triumphs and tragedies of biking in New York. We attend a vigil for the 13th cyclist killed this year so far, and hear from their loved ones and safe streets advocates. We also watched as Hell Gate's own bike virgins—Adlan Jackson and Katie Way—took part in a lesson from the good folks at Bike New York. And we interview a Citi Bike user with an unusual dilemma.

New episodes of the podcast come out on Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of this week's episode. If you enjoy our podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!

