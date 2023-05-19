Podcast
Learning to Ride a Bike in NYC
This week's podcast grapples with the triumphs and tragedies of biking in New York.
DJ Bodegaparty Wants You to Feel Like You’re in ‘Skins’
Originally from East New York, Csyan Russell is part of a group of young DJs in Brooklyn this columnist looks out for when planning his weekends.
The ‘Distracted Police Book’ Is a Zine Made for Eric Adams
An artist collective drummed up more photos of cops on their phones than they could fill a zine with.
Outdoor Dining Must Not Interfere With NYC’s Historic Parking Spots
New City Council legislation would preserve NYC's most precious resource: free parking.
Escape From Manhattan West (a Totally Real Neighborhood)
Haha, but seriously, where is Manhattan West and how do I get down from here? And more ominous links for your week.
The NYPD Took This Dog Into Custody Because His Owner Filmed the Police
Harvey’s owner is joined by 2,746 other humans who have been arrested for filming the NYPD in the last two years alone.