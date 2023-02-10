Perhaps Kathy Hochul Is Not Very Good at This Whole Politics Thing

In January, Democrats on the State Senate's Judiciary Committee voted down Hector LaSalle, the Democratic governor's pick to be the state's top judge. In response, Governor Kathy Hochul all but vowed to go to war with her own party in order to compel that the full State Senate weigh in on his nomination, and Albany buzzed with talk of her filing a lawsuit. On Thursday, after almost a month with no official updates on the status of LaSalle's nomination, a lawsuit was indeed filed—but by Republican State Senator Anthony Palumbo.

Hochul and Palumbo have the same argument—that, as Palumbo wrote in his complaint, "Pursuant to the Constitution, the entire 63-member Senate must be given the opportunity to vote on Justice LaSalle's nomination."

When it comes to LaSalle, it almost doesn't matter what happens with this lawsuit. His nomination still seems dead in the water, and the only question is how exactly it will die. If LaSalle's nomination goes to the full State Senate as a result of Republican machinations, no one seriously thinks that enough Democrats will go along with Republicans and throw their support behind LaSalle. (What's more interesting about this lawsuit, and likely a big reason it was filed, is the implications it might have for who ultimately holds the most power in our state government).

It's worth revisiting all of the steps that got us here, which started with Hochul nominating the one candidate that labor unions were opposed to, and then continued with the governor refusing to withdraw LaSalle's nomination even as huge swathes of the Democratic Party coalition—progressives, centrists, women's rights groups, labor, the NAACP, you name it—sharply criticized her nominee. Along the way, Hochul made some, uh, interesting comments tying LaSalle to Martin Luther King Jr., which certainly didn't help!

But instead of backing off, she kept digging in. (According to one political commentator who's pretty well-sourced on the nomination, LaSalle wasn't making things easy for Hochul, who allegedly wanted him to withdraw on his own.) If there's any takeaway to be had from this mess, perhaps it's the most obvious one—that our governor is not very good at this whole politics thing.

Fighting with almost everyone in your party: good. Health insurance for undocumented New Yorkers: ehhh, not so much

Mayor Eric Adams, who has yet to hire his much-vaunted rat czar, still has a rat problem at his home in Brooklyn . Via Gothamist: "Mayor Eric Adams blamed the rat problem at his Brooklyn home on a neighbor Thursday, arguing at a hearing that he shouldn't be on the hook for $1,200 in fines for the infestation…'The entire block is infested with a serious rodent problem,' Adams told the judge."

Wait, I thought we needed an austerity budget?

New Preliminary Budget Report: IBO estimates NYC will end FY23 with a $4.9B surplus, $2.8B more than @NYCMayorsOffice projects. If the entire surplus is used to prepay some of next year’s expenses, IBO projects FY24 will end with $2.6B surplus. For more https://t.co/IBxljSozCX🧵 — New York City Independent Budget Office (@nycibo) February 9, 2023