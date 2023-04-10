Let’s Check in on Kathy Hochul’s OTHER Fiasco (the Court of Appeals) [Updated]

As Governor Kathy Hochul continues to delay the passage of the state budget over her insistence that judges should have more authority to put people in jail, let's not forget that there's another pressing problem that is also wholly of her own making that she needs to deal with: who to nominate (again!) as the state's top judge, which she has to do according to state law by April 23.

She has a new list of names to work off of: Toward the end of March, Hochul was sent a slate of seven new candidates for the job by the state's Commission on Judicial Nomination. Included on that list is Rowan Wilson, a current Court of Appeals judge and a favorite of progressive groups. If nominated, Wilson would become the first Black judge to lead the state's highest court. But if Hochul's pick of Hector LaSalle is any indication, she might have her eye on current acting chief judge Anthony Cannataro, one of the conservative judges on the court.

If Hochul is leaning toward Cannataro, she'll likely face criticism not only over his judicial ideology, but because the New York State Bar Association ranked him below five other candidates on the list.

OUCH. @NYSBA ranks Anthony Cannataro as merely "qualified" to be the next chief judge on the NY Court of Appeals.



Most others on the short list got "well qualified" ratings.



Cannataro is CURRENTLY SERVING as the court's acting chief judge. 🫤 — Asher Stockler (@quasiasher) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, in the absence of a chief judge, fixes to the longstanding problems facing the Court of Appeals are stuck in a "holding pattern." Via City & State:

On a recent New York City Bar Association conference call, former longtime New York City corporation counsel Michael Cardozo found himself discussing what he described as a "modest proposal" with others on the call. They wanted court leadership to offer support for the proposal, but Cardozo told them they would likely have to wait until at least June. He does not expect the judicial branch to have a new leader until then, and he doubts that anything of import will happen in the meantime. "The courts aren’t going to do anything until they know who their new leadership is," Cardozo told City & State. "There's total paralysis."

The judicial branch has largely remained in a holding pattern since former state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore stepped down last August. While the assessment from Cardozo may paint a slightly more dire picture than reality—the courts have continued to operate and hear cases in that time—the judiciary has been treading water as a whole under the temporary leadership of Acting Chief Judge Anthony Cannataro as judges and staffers alike await the appointment and confirmation of their new boss, whose full term will last 14 years.

Who will get the rose? Will it also be delayed, much like the budget? Only time will tell!

Update (1:54 p.m.): Hochul has chosen Rowan D. Wilson, an associate judge already on the Court of Appeals, to be its new chief judge. She also nominated former solicitor general Caitlin Halligan to fill Wilson's seat on the court.

In a statement, Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris applauded the nomination of one of the court's most progressive members: "He is exactly the type of person who can restore the integrity and reputation of the Court of Appeals after the damaging tenure of the previous administration."

