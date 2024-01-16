Climate
It’s Snowing!
Snow.
Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul Suddenly Remember That We Collect Taxes to Pay for Services
Be grateful, peons, that your leaders have backed off the imaginary budget crisis they were engineering like a month ago.
A March for Gaza on MLK Day
And more links to kick off your Tuesday.
NYC Mayor Holds Three Separate Press Conferences to Announce He’s Restoring a Tiny Fraction of the Cuts He Announced in November
And for these restorations, you can thank the administration's tough love with asylum seekers.
Want to Report in Police Headquarters? The NYPD Says You Need a Chaperone
The police department is requiring reporters who wish to report from headquarters to sign papers committing to new restrictions.