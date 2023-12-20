Introducing the Hell Gate Tote Bag!

Sales
New York Takes a Tiny Step Toward Fixing Its Massive Racial Wealth Gap
The law to study reparations is a compromise, but a start.
The NYPD Is Promising to Turn Over Misconduct Evidence Faster. It Won’t Help Kawaski Trawick’s Family
A new, non-binding agreement commits the NYPD to turn over evidence to the Civilian Complaint Review Board within 90 days.
Pull up a seat at...
The Eric Adams Table of Success
Hell Gate presents an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.
Hater? Waiter? Find out! →
The $6,000 Cocktail Party Mayor Adams Hosted at Zero Bond
Knicks vets were on hand for the party, which was part of NYC's push to bring the DNC to town.
Retail in New York City Is a Tough Nut to Crack
The Center for an Urban Future's new "State of the Chains" report is a bleak one for most of the city's biggest retailers.