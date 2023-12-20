Skip to Content
Introducing the Hell Gate Tote Bag!

Stylish, glamorous, union-made, and available to all annual Believer-level subscribers.

1:22 PM EST on December 20, 2023

The brand new Hell Gate tote bag. (Hell Gate)

Move over, shoddy, non-union Condé Nast giveaways, a new tote is in town—behold the brand new union-made, roomy, very red, dare we say stylish Hell Gate tote bag, perfect for filling with many things.

Who gets these gorgeous, cavernous totes? Our Believer subscribers at the annual level! What does that mean? It means that you think $200/year is a value for the great local news (and massive, immersive interactive investigations) that Hell Gate brings you, and that you also want to show the world that you support worker-owned independent local media, with a tote bag that screams bloody hell. (Note: Current annual Believer subscribers will be getting the totes shortly after their annual renewals. Other subscribers can upgrade their subscriptions to the annual Believer level and get a tote as well.)

Over weeks of testing, Hell Gate's worker-owners have found that the tote bag is a near-perfect blend of fashion and efficiency, with enough space to fit at least three beach towels, while also compact enough to curl up into a coat pocket. A run to the library (not on Sunday)? The tote is there for you. Need to lug your compost several blocks to a drop-off site (that's only funded through the spring)? The tote is more than up to the task.

This is one enthusiastic Hell Gate co-owner. (Hell Gate)

Hell Gate is charting a bold path for local, investigative, and never boring news. If you haven't become one of our most-valued subscribers yet—now is the time! (Note: Be sure you click "Show Annual subscriptions"—we love our monthly subscribers, but only the annual Believer subscribers get the tote.)

And have someone special in your life that you need a perfect last-minute holiday gift for? Give them the gift of Hell Gate! Buy an annual Believer subscription as a gift, and they can get a subscription NOW and a tote early in the new year.

This holiday season, get into the spirit of local worker-owned news with a Hell Gate subscription and a Hell Gate tote. It's tote-ally awesome! (OK, we'll stop now, please subscribe.) 

