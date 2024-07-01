Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Hell Gate home
Log In
Oh, Hell

Introducing Hell Gate’s Advice Column, ‘Oh, Hell’

Because we all need some help sometimes. Send us your questions!

3:39 PM EDT on July 1, 2024

(youssef naddam / Unsplash)

Living in New York City is challenging, even in the best of circumstances (like living alone in a rent-stabilized apartment with only, blessedly, your dog and your vape pen as company). Ethical dilemmas, interpersonal dramas, and moments so embarrassing you want to shoot yourself into the sun inevitably arise from existing in a city of millions. 

But where in our great metropolis can you turn to for sensible, practical advice on how to address situations like, "Help, I accidentally disrobed in front of my bedroom window only to see my neighbor staring right at me from his backyard and now every time I see him, it's extremely awkward," or "What is my ethical obligation to this total stranger who accidentally sent an Amazon package to my address, especially when I opened it and it's something I would use?"

Nextdoor? Ha! Friends? Love them, but no (can you really trust them to be impartial?). Your therapist? You're not paying her $400/month to help you figure out the small yet pesky dilemmas in your life (she has bigger problems of yours to deal with).

That's why later this month, Hell Gate is debuting our advice column, "Oh, Hell" where we will tell you, our dear readers, what to do with your life. No topic is too small, no question is too weird—ask away!

Send your queries to tips@hellgatenyc.com with the subject line, "Help me, Hell Gate," and your plea for assistance may be featured in a future column.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

See all subscription options
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Cultural Capital

When a Tepid Clap Becomes a Battle Cry Becomes a Play

In "N/A," two people who have been reduced to depoliticized shero memes—Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—are ushered into another often toothless sphere: the unsubtle mainstream liberal fantasy realm of commercial theater.

July 1, 2024
Morning Spew

When NYC Budget Victory Means Restoring Cuts That Shouldn’t Exist

While libraries and composting were spared, parks and 3-K remain perilously underfunded.

July 1, 2024
Going Places

Be Patient. Assembly Speaker Heastie Says He Has a ‘Game Plan’ for Congestion Pricing

"Just because you can’t see the play by play doesn’t mean a game plan isn’t being executed."

June 28, 2024
The Cops

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey Says CCRB Has No Jurisdiction Over His Voiding of Arrest of Ex-Cop Who Allegedly Pulled Gun on Three Kids

Maddrey’s attorney placed the blame for the whole 2021 incident on “prevaricating teenagers who lied” and an “inexperienced sergeant.”

June 28, 2024
See all posts