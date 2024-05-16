NYC’s Budget Watchdog: Making Migrants’ Lives Miserable Has Costs Too

Join us for two voter registration events before the June 25 primary!
On the heels of a critical report by Comptroller Brad Lander on the Adams administration's chaotic and bungled rollout of its 60-day shelter limit for migrant families and a bit of extremely on-brand mild racism directed at migrants from Mayor Eric Adams himself, comes a new study by the Independent Budget Office on the unintended costs of kicking people out of shelters and bouncing them around the city—costs that the budget watchdog says are not being factored into the savings that the administration touts from its shelter stay limits.
The IBO, the agency wrote, "has estimated up to an additional $2 billion in negative consequences for a year related to these exit policies across three categories: healthcare costs, overall economic impact of missing work authorization, and increased transportation costs for school children." The largest chunk of that $2 billion estimate comes in the form of impacts to the local economy—up to $1 billion in lost economic activity due to migrants missing out on work authorization thanks to the fact that, as the group wrote, "individuals' addresses are constantly changing and mail cannot be received" as they are forced to move from shelter to shelter. An expected increase in street homelessness will lead to higher healthcare spending, the IBO noted, and forcing families with school-age children to move every 60 days will likely lead to higher busing costs.
"The City has incorporated its current exit policies into its budget estimate as though its current and evolving exit policies will result in a total savings, without estimating the negative consequences generated by this management strategy," the IBO noted.
Hmm, it's almost as if treating migrants and asylum seekers like a burden is short-sighted, and welcoming our newest residents is not only the right thing to do, but good for the long-term health of New York City.
The Adams administration is also overestimating the City's spending on migrants next year as well as in 2026, according to the agency's analysis.
In yet another blow to the mayor's fuzzy austerity math, the IBO recently estimated that the City actually has a more than $1 billion budget surplus for next year:
And some links that are good for your long-term health:
- Meanwhile, Eric Adams blamed the "word police" for the criticism he received after saying that migrants could fill a lifeguard shortage because they are "excellent swimmers."
- "I'm really disappointed that you're all not providing us with direct, simple, straightforward answers to the questions that we're asking of what the impacts would be of your administration's proposed cuts."
- Via Gothamist: "A state initiative aimed at helping homeless New Yorkers living on the streets and subways has placed more than 450 individuals in long-term or permanent housing in two years, new data from the governor's office shows."
- "Inside the sex strike that has infuriated husbands and shaken the ultra-Orthodox world."
- Does it surprise you to learn that the City's ban on unsafe e-bike batteries is not going well?
- "NY Sen. Kevin Parker has to be restrained after he flips out and shoves lobbyist in committee room: sources"
- Bob Menedez is throwing his wife under the bus in his federal bribery trial.
- "Deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run by driver fleeing cops deemed homicide"
- Via the Daily News: "A cadre of local Muslim groups and Democratic City Council members fired off a letter to Mayor Adams on Wednesday condemning his 'disheartening' termination of Hassan Naveed, the former head of City Hall’s hate crimes prevention unit who has said his ouster was the result of faith-based discrimination. The letter, signed by 17 Council members and 14 mostly Muslim community groups, took particular issue with claims from the mayor and his press office that Naveed was axed last month because he didn’t put 'bringing hate crimes down first.'"
- "NYU's mandatory ethics homework for student protesters includes 'The Simpsons,' Wikipedia"
- After getting a last-minute reprieve from an anonymous donor in December, dozens of community compost sites are slated to shut down at the end of this month because of budget cuts from the Adams administration.
- In Queens, NIMBYs are NIMBYing.