Sales

Hell Gate's Save Local Journalism For $0.99 Sale

Given the devastating cuts to both national and local news outlets over the last several years, the institution of journalism needs your help now more than ever. So we're making it a little easier for you to show your love.

11:00 AM EST on February 12, 2024

Local journalism doesn't need fancy dinners, or a dozen roses, or edible body gel to feel loved. It just needs your support—money, honey.

And given the devastating cuts to both national and local news outlets over the last several years, the institution of journalism needs your help now more than ever. So we're making it a little easier for you to show your love.

:heart:Subscribe to Hell Gate during out $0.99 Save Local Journalism Sale:heart:

Today through Sunday you can subscribe to Hell Gate for just 99 cents for your first month. You'll get unfettered access to all our original journalism, incisive culture coverage, and silly blog posts, and you'll be supporting a worker-owned journalism model that we believe is vital to strengthening the local news ecosystem here in New York City. All for less than the cost of a pack of those chalky-tasting candy hearts.

After your first month, you'll be enrolled at our Supporter subscription level for $9.99/month, which entitles you to commenting privileges and some sweet Hell Gate stickers. And who knows? Maybe you'll fall head over heels and want to upgrade to our annual Believer subscription, which gets you a snazzy, union-made tote bag and invitations to quarterly Hell Gate events?

Stop waking up in a cold sweat, wondering how you will declare your affection for the most vital branch of the fourth estate. The answer is here, it's clear, and it costs 99 cents.

:heart:Subscribe to Hell Gate during out $0.99 Save Local Journalism Sale:heart:
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

