Navel Gazing

Hell Gate Reviews Hell Gate Event: Plucky Pub Changes the Game Entirely with Dazzling Party

Become a Believer and we'll see you at the next one!

12:11 PM EDT on June 15, 2023

Host for the night, Hell Gate’s Adlan Jackson (Edwina Hay)

A week after a smoke-related postponement, Hell Gate contributors and Believer-level subscribers gathered at Lowlands in Gowanus on Wednesday evening, to bring the beauty of blogs to the microphone.

Complimentary wine flowed, stirring conversation followed, and with just a slight rain delay, Hell Gate staffers shared tales of elevated dog shows, roses with interesting names, historically and architecturally significant parking spaces, a mythical Knicks season that's still ongoing, and why, ultimately, readings will let you down (in a cool way). 

Hell Gate's Katie Way (Edwina Hay)
Hell Gate's Max Rivlin-Nadler (Edwina Hay)

Want to snag an invite to the next Hell Gate event? Become a Believer-level subscriber! Each year, you'll get a cool piece of Hell Gate swag, plus an invite to four exclusive events. Past gatherings have included a Spooky Halloween Garden Pizza Party in the LES, and a backroom reading in a Bushwick loft. Later this summer? We're thinking of a beach party. 

The full backyard scene. (Hell Gate)

Thanks to Hell Gate contributor Edwina Hay for photos from the evening, thanks to Lowlands for being such a gracious host, and we'll see you at the next live Hell Gate event!

Hell Gate's Nick Pinto (Edwina Hay)

