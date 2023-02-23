Morning Spew
If You’re the Governor, You Should Buy Some Weed
"Retail politics" means buying something, even if you're at a weed store!
NYC Jails Commissioner Revoked Watchdog’s Camera Access For Making His Department Look Bad
Newly public documents show that Louis Molina made it harder for the Board of Correction to view video of jails because he thinks the oversight agency has an "agenda."
Fresh Hell
Contracts, Complexity, and ‘Obsessive Fear’: Commercial Waste Zones Are Stalled Until 2025
NYC will remain a putrescible Wild West for a few more years.
The State of New York
Lights, Camera, Extraction! Inside Hochul’s Plan to Shovel Hundreds of Millions More Into TV & Film Shoots
Spending taxpayer dollars on dubious incentives? That’s showbiz, baby.
Morning Spew
Say Goodbye to Winter Activities
Will this reporter ever get to go ice fishing? And more news for your Wednesday.
Paying Rent
‘Every Lawyer in My Unit Is Drowning’: New York Civil Attorneys Strike After Eight Months Without a Contract
Attorneys with New York Legal Assistance Group, which provides civil legal representation to thousands of New Yorkers navigating the government's arcane courts systems, are striking as they see workloads increase with no commensurate raises.