Nothing to See Here, Just Flaring Methane in Greenpoint Per Usual

Last year, the City announced the completion of a long-delayed plan to have the natural gas company National Grid purify the methane, which comes from a mixture of treated sewage and the bioslurry produced by the City's composting program, and use it to heat homes in Greenpoint, in addition to powering the plant itself. According to documents obtained by The CITY, this process would "virtually eliminate" the need to flare any excess methane.
But according to Willis Elkins at the Newtown Creek Alliance, an environmental group that has been monitoring the plant for years, the flaring has been still happening fairly frequently, even while National Grid says its purification system is "online."
"It's been on and off for the past month or so. It's been pretty bad at times, and they've given us no real response as to why," Elkins, who took the video above, told Hell Gate. "It's still very frustrating that the DEP and National Grid still can't figure this system out reliably and finally end the flaring," Elkins added.
A spokesperson for the DEP told Hell Gate in a statement that "we have been very upfront since the beginning that there will be occasional flaring, which can occur during times of maintenance or intermittent shutdowns and we are in constant contact with the community."
Meanwhile, National Grid did not respond to our questions about the flaring, and insisted that their purification system, which got off to a bumpy start, is 100 percent operational.
The continued inexplicable flaring is especially troubling because the City has doubled down on converting compostable materials into fossil fuels, while drastically cutting funding that went to nonprofit groups who turn organics into compost.
DEP has long insisted that while flaring at the Newtown Creek treatment center isn't ideal (burning methane releases carbon dioxide), it's still better for the environment than letting food waste turn into methane in a landfill (despite the fact that most landfills now have methods to capture methane, which they in turn sell to natural gas companies).
As the City collects more and more bioslurry to be turned into methane, the flaring could be taken as a sign that they have more than National Grid can handle, so they have to burn off the excess—something that DEP denies is happening. National Grid did not respond to repeated inquiries as to whether that's the case.
A spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation told Hell Gate that deliveries of compost to the Waste Management site where it's turned to bioslurry destined for the Newtown Creek facility have continued without interruption. At the same time, the DEP told Hell Gate that the Newtown Creek site is "well within the system’s capacity" for the amount of compost it can handle.
"The project at the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant has been repeatedly dysfunctional and National Grid an unreliable partner," Brooklyn Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, who represents the district that includes the treatment plant, told Hell Gate. "I'm concerned these types of initiatives will be used to justify the further cutting of community compost, while National Grid makes money selling renewable tax credits against a system that’s barely worked after years of delay."