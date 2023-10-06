Eric Adams in Mexico Sounds a Lot Like Eric Adams in NYC

Like many New Yorkers who are really stressed out and need to get away, Mayor Eric Adams has jetted off to Mexico, ostensibly, as he put it, "to speak with leaders of the area and to really start the process of understanding the flow of migrants here to New York City and throughout the entire country." (He added, "This is the type of conversation we believe need to look at both local, national, and international to come to the resolution.") His four-day trip began Wednesday evening in Mexico City, and yesterday, he was in Puebla, Mexico.

Let's take a look at what our mayor has been up to so far:

Here he is at a Catholic church in Mexico City:

Here he is speaking at an event called the "North Capital Forum":

MEXICO CITY — Mayor Eric Adams is speaking this morning to business leaders at the North Capital Forum, rolling out the same discouragement speech.



"When we want to give a real vision of what's happening. We are at capacity" pic.twitter.com/ltkgDQb1s8 — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 5, 2023

Here he is, speaking as he got an honorary degree at a university in Puebla:

PUEBLA, MEXICO — Mayor Eric Adams receives an honorary degree at the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla and speaks to crowd at the school. pic.twitter.com/IkPKoPqGtX — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 5, 2023

Here he is speaking (very slowly) before Puebla's elected leaders:

Here he is getting honored, again:

.@NYCMayor sure is doing a lot of getting honored so far on this trip pic.twitter.com/FwjmY9pUWL — Joe Anuta (@joeanuta) October 5, 2023

Here he is, making a heart sign:

Here he is, forcing Puebla's elected leaders to make heart signs:

Why is Adams on this weird public relations stunt slash fact-finding mission? Is it to put pressure on the Biden administration, which seems to hate him, or at the very least, clearly finds him incompetent? Is it to burnish his own reputation as a capable leader, one that can tackle the most difficult of challenges? (LOL.) Does he really think that people contemplating making the dangerous journey to the U.S., often due to extreme political and economic violence, will just all of a sudden change their minds if they hear from the mayor of New York City?

Apparently, he thinks so. At many of his events in Mexico, Adams attempted to drive the point home that NYC is at capacity, though he offered some remarkably muddled messages.

"We are neighbors. We are familia. Mi casa es su casa. Your struggles are my struggles," Adams said inside Puebla's legislative chamber. "[Migrants] are our future and we cannot lose one of them," he continued. According to news reports, he then turned around and told reporters, "My trip here is to speak directly to the people of all the countries that are migrating: There is no more room in New York." Adams added, "Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not. We don't want to put people in congregate shelters. We don't want people to think they will be employed."

Aside from repeatedly stating that people will be living in terrible conditions if they come to New York City, Mayor Adams also made time to make some claims that migrants are shoplifting, during a "fireside chat" about migrants with the CEO of AT&T Mexico. Via CBS News:

"You're not going to be a big box chain store and ignore a large population of men in general, and specifically, they're coming to your cities, and don't think it's going to impact shoplifting, masked people that can be involved in stealing or doing something that's anti-social behavior. We must come up with a humane approach that can resolve some of the underlying issues," Adams said. The mayor clarified his comments Thursday evening, insisting there is no evidence of an increase in shoplifting coming from migrants. "Are there cases where migrants have been arrested for shoplifting? Yes, but that is not a rampant problem that we're facing," he said.

How much is this trip costing taxpayers? As Gothamist reported, City Hall won't say. While Eric Adams's personal travel is being paid for out of his own pocket or by outside nonprofits ("I'm paying my own way," Adams said earlier this week. "You know my rule: My dime, my time, don't whine."), New Yorkers are picking up the bill for the costs of his NYPD security detail, which Gothamist noted could run into the tens of thousands of dollars. Taxpayers are also covering the costs for some (but not all) of the administration officials who have joined him, which include the City's Commissioner of International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro, Adams's Deputy Press Secretary Kayla Mamelak, and Adams's very good NYPD buddy Timothy Pearson, whom Adams gave a cushy job to, even as Pearson was collecting a paycheck from a casino, as well as his NYPD pension.

Today, Adams is in Quito, Ecuador, before he travels to Colombia's Darien Gap. He is expected to arrive back in New York City early Sunday morning.

