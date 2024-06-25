Dazegxd Brought His Internet Sound to Real Life

In the half hour that I spoke to him on Friday night, Dazegxd used the word "reclusive" three times to describe his childhood self, and I could tell by how he spoke—softly and quickly—that he's still shaking off a lifetime of muttering his words. "As a kid I would jump up and down on the bed like I was on stage, but I never thought that would be my life," he told me.

That evening, the now-22-year-old jungle and house music artist from Canarsie was playing a 1 a.m. set in a basement full of ravers at H0l0, the undone strings of his silky blue durag hanging over the CDJs and a bedazzled flash drive on his necklace, juggling drum and bass and club breakdowns as a crowd of goths and dreadheads dance off the heatwave. Daze has become a rising star in the city's underground dance music scene, and especially in the part of Ridgewood that these days is dotted with bars and clubs.

A Dazegxd set is a watercolor, with sounds from dancehall to drill to J-pop dissolving into a wash of breakbeats. Even in today's New York dance music scene, where genre blending is obligatory, Daze's mixes and albums are particularly gleeful in their appropriation of disparate sounds. While he was spinning, I spotted Mano Sundaresan, cofounder of the internet music blog NoBells; Sundaresan told me Daze is probably the DJ he's seen the most in the city.

Growing up in Canarsie and then Mill Basin with his Jamaican mother and Ghanaian father, he began posting original house music and trap beats he produced to the internet when he was 16, before turning to jungle, the British rave phenomenon that he encountered first through video game soundtracks and websites like Digitally Imported FM. During the pandemic, he became a fixture of the internet jungle and drum and bass scene. Nowadays, there are plenty of dance musicians who spend their entire careers mostly online, hiding behind usernames and anime avatars, but Daze chose not to do that (though he does have a digital "mascot," dazegirl). Instead, he's made himself a fixture in a real life scene. I wanted to know why.

As we walked down Wyckoff Street, passing cars blasting dancehall and warehouse basements pumping out electronic music and the soft thud of subwoofers, he talked about his version of New York City. Daze's latest album, "Exhibition Mode," which came out on Friday, is dotted with vintage dancehall references and samples, like Poison Chang's "Love The Woman," the influence of his mom's family, who would play throwback tracks from the '90s and 2000s at family events.

He explained that when he was growing up in Brooklyn, there wasn't a lot of hanging out to do, even if he had wanted to. "I could go on a whole tangent on this, there's not really a lot of third spaces for kids, or people under 21," he said. "Especially if you're in music. And it's not free; usually you've got to pay for it." So he didn't start going out to places where he could hear the kinds of dance music he was making as a teen until years into his career. When nightlife venues reopened in the summer of 2021, he was back in the city from the University at Albany, where he was an undergrad studying computer science and cybersecurity. "I was back in town," he said, but though he already had an online audience, he recalled that he "didn't really have anyone to talk to." He found community when his close collaborator gum.mp3, a dub and jungle DJ who had moved to the city from North Carolina, invited Daze to perform his first DJ set at his Juneteenth party in 2021.

Daze said he viewed DJing primarily as a way to perform his music, but gradually began to enjoy the social experience, too, and he's gotten used to being in the public eye, "not just doing interviews, but hanging out." He added, "I've been in this position since I was 19. That's rather young. If you go back to my old interviews, my attitude's definitely changed."

He dropped out of college to focus on music, and returned to the city for good, DJing at Bushwick clubs like Elsewhere and Mi Sabor.

As a teen, Daze had developed a genre-agnostic style that he calls "dazecore," mishmashing genres like jungle, house, garage, trance, club and more. By going out in Brooklyn, he told me, he was able to meet and perform with artists who came from all those scenes, except one—drill. Though drill music was a huge part of his listening life in New York at the time, he lamented that that's the one genre that has never really gotten an opportunity to have a physical, performance-based scene in the city.

"Either the show gets shut down, or they end up doing shows upstate or in Jersey, and not actually in New York City," which is fucked up, because, as Daze put it, "drill is one of the cornerstones of NYC hip hop," and "a prime part of 2020s and late 2010s music history." Some of Daze's closest collaborators are drill rappers, like Moh Baretta, who appears on Exhibition Mode's "one more eye." "I fucking hate Mayor Adams," Daze said, unprompted. "It sucks that drill can't have that moment. There's shit I've heard from drill artists that's really moving, really powerful. It's fucked up that art is being stifled."

"But I've seen other scenes thrive," he said; he had just come from an underground rap show at a skate park that NoBells had put on, and he had recently gotten into hardcore.

We walked past a sticker for the Los Angeles jazz label Minaret Records on a fence, and Daze pointed to it. He says he tries to see something that the label, headed by his friend Yousef Hilmy, puts on whenever he's in LA, as well as on the rare occasions they throw events in New York. He'd be excited to try and find a way to collaborate improvisationally with a jazz musician. "I've heard offshoots of jazz music, like Roni Size's stab at jazz jungle," he said. "So that's something on my agenda, definitely."

We walked back into H0l0, where Daze dapped up his friends in the scene. He eventually headed to the CDJs, and got the party started.