Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Morning Spew

Is NYC’s Voluntary Resettlement Program the Same Thing as Red State Governors Ejecting Thousands of Asylum Seekers? Click This Link to Find Out

And a little more media criticism to start your week.

9:41 AM EDT on June 26, 2023

Asylum seekers line up for assistance outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal on August 10, 2022.

Asylum seekers line up for assistance outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal on August 10, 2022. (Hell Gate)

Late last week, Politico dropped a seeming gotcha—Mayor Eric Adams, who has railed against other politicians for sending buses of migrants to New York City, had the City pay for the transport of migrants to other destinations. Basically, Adams was a hypocrite:

After lashing out at leading Republicans for busing asylum-seekers to Democrat-led cities, New York Mayor Eric Adams turned around and did something similar—sending dozens of migrants to red states like Florida and Texas.

New York City's program is voluntary and, in fact, is part of a longstanding City policy to help people in its shelter system reunite with family or friends in other states that they'd rather reside in.

The sharp minds who edit Politico know this. So where was this vital context? Is it in the headline? No. That's "Documents reveal Eric Adams sent migrants to Florida, Texas and China." 

Is it in the subhead? No. That text reads, "Between April 2022 and April 2023, the city spent around $50,000 on travel costs to resettle 114 migrant households around the country and globe." Huh, that's actually quite cost-efficient?

You have to read 13 paragraphs into the story, after they allow a spokesperson for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to accuse Adams of perpetuating "hypocritical charades," before you are told that this is a skewed comparison—and even then, it is couched as part of a statement from a mayoral flack, making it appear as though this is all part of "a both parties disagree with one another" type of political squabble:

Mayoral spokesperson Kate Smart said the efforts of Texas and New York are completely different.

Texas has been chartering whole buses to New York City whereas the Adams administration has been purchasing individual tickets for migrants who want to leave the state, she said. New York officials found that some asylum-seekers who arrived from Texas did not want to come in the first place and were dehydrated and malnourished when they got to Manhattan.

Of course, for a media company named Politico, that's what politics all boils down to. While Adams often uses the migrant "crisis" as a way to pursue his own political agenda, it is also true that what New York City is doing is vastly different than what Florida and Texas are doing, and, in fact, New York's whole operation regarding migrants (the guaranteeing of shelter, food, and now, some legal help applying for asylum), goes far beyond what any other city is attempting, even as critics correctly argue the City should be doing more. But that's a boring Politico headline.

Some other links that also contain a sprinkling of media criticism: 

Thanks for reading!

Register or log in to continue.

See all subscription options.
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Podcast

‘Cat Guantanamo’: How Drama in NYC’s Cat Rescue Community Spiraled Out of Control

In this week's episode of the Hell Gate Podcast, we take you behind the scenes of an epic cat fight.

June 23, 2023
Fresh Hell

One Week Before NYC Pools Open and We’re Still Short About 900 Lifeguards

Lifeguards eager to return to the water haven't been able to get certified.

June 23, 2023
Morning Spew

Escape from Manhattan West II: The Bridge

Our writer had vowed never to return.

June 23, 2023
Critters of New York

Cat Fight

Altruism gone wrong in New York City’s cat rescue community.

June 22, 2023
See all posts