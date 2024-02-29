Morning Spew
‘The System Did Its Job’ Mayor Adams Says After City Finds Migrants Choosing to Stay in Basements Over the Shelter System
And more news for your Thursday.
Eric Adams Went in a NYC Weed Dispensary for the First Time (But Didn’t Buy Anything)
Matawana Dispensary in Park Slope, the first Brooklyn dispensary owned by a Black woman, played host to the mayor on Thursday.
Mayor Adams Cryptocurrency Holdings Update: HODL Pays Off
Who's laughing at Mayor Adams's decision to convert three paychecks into crypto now?
Pull up a seat at...
The Eric Adams Table of Success
Hell Gate presents an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.
Trader Joe’s Quietly Argues That the NLRB Is Unconstitutional: ‘They Just Don’t Care About Workers’ Rights’
Workers at the Essex Crossing location on the Lower East Side say that this escalation of anti-union tactics can be felt in their store.
Sen Saigon Is Throwing a Vegan Vietnamese Party on East Broadway
An Nguyen Hawks brings delicious plant-based bún huế, bánh mì, and other Vietnamese classics to Chinatown.