Bold Leadership: Adams Administration Sends Muted and Mixed Signals on Congestion Pricing

Ingrid Lewis-Martin is doing an end-zone dance over Governor Kathy Hochul's flip flop on congestion pricing. Lewis-Martin, the chief advisor to the mayor who said she hasn't taken the subway since the '80s, told Politico that “God answered my prayers by way of Kathy Hochul.”

That's a lot more explicit than Mayor Adams's response of mealy-mouthed support for the "indefinite pause," saying vaguely that a congestion pricing plan would have to wait until they "get it right," whenever that might be.

This isn't the first time Lewis-Martin has jitterbugged on congestion pricing's grave. "In a magazine profile, Lewis-Martin even took credit for killing then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s congestion pricing proposal in 2008, when she was working for Adams in the state Senate,” Politico noted.

Others in the Adams administration are not as happy as Lewis-Martin. Deputy Mayor of Operations Meera Joshi gave a speech at Transportation Alternatives’ gala on Wednesday and insisted that congestion pricing “needs to happen now.”

"I voted for congestion pricing in 2008 and still support it today," Dan Garodnick, who chairs the City's Planning Commission, said in a post on X, "but even those who don’t should be very worried about the significant—really significant—hole in the MTA 2020-2024 capital budget created by changing course right now."

Both Garodnick and Joshi are mayoral appointees to the MTA’s board, which might have the final say over Hochul’s decision to delay congestion pricing if the state legislature can’t come up with a different way to replace the $15 billion in bonds that the tolls were supposed to raise for improvements to mass transit.

And so far, state legislators are out any viable ideas to replace the money:

Assemblyman David Weprin says legislature is working on implementing a payroll tax before the end of the week and that there are “other proposals” New Yorkers will “find out about”.



Lawmakers are trying to end session for the year by tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/2eWFRnZ5I3 — Vaughn Golden (@VaughnEGolden) June 6, 2024

And get this—Albany is supposed to end its legislative session today. Steamy!

