Will the Mayor’s Appointees Implement the Solitary Ban the Mayor Tried to Kill?

New York City's jails have been dysfunctional and mismanaged dungeons full of extreme violence, death, and neglect for decades, but somehow, under our current mayor, they have gotten worse, and the prospects for meaningful change have grown dimmer. As the Adams administration has pursued ever greater levels of secrecy and impunity on Rikers, one of the few bodies from which it has sometimes encountered pushback has been the Board of Correction, the City's watchdog agency tasked with overseeing its jails. A bloc of board members, none of whom were appointed by the mayor, successfully prevented his appointed chair from firing the agency's executive director last year, and the BOC brought a lawsuit against the City's Department of Correction after it restricted the board's access to camera footage from inside the jails.

But now, for the first time since Eric Adams became mayor, people he's appointed or approved constitute a majority of the board. Whether the new board will continue to push for transparency and humanity on Rikers remains to be seen, but its first test will come on Tuesday afternoon, when its members vote on whether to adopt new rules restricting jail officials' ability to put people into isolated confinement. The new rules are part of the implementation of Local Law 42, a bill restricting the use of solitary confinement by any name, which was passed by the City Council in January over the mayor's veto and strenuous objections.

Guards and jail officials have argued over the years that solitary confinement is a necessary tool for keeping jails safe and orderly. But its prolonged use is a violation of international human rights law, and its history in City jails is grim. Kalief Browder, famously arrested at the age of 16 on suspicion of stealing a backpack, killed himself after years on Rikers Island during which he spent 800 days in solitary. A few years after Browder's death, the City was insisting that solitary was a thing of the past, instead referring to it as "punitive segregation," when Layleen Polanco died in a cell where she'd been held in isolation for 21 hours a day.

Over the years, advocates and lawmakers have repeatedly attempted to curb City jail officials' use of solitary confinement. But the resulting changes have largely been ones of nomenclature, rather than practice. As Kayla Simpson, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, testified before the Board of Correction back in 2022, "We have the City's assertion that there's no solitary confinement in the City's jails, but just don't look in the dark halls on the third floor of NIC or the Sprungs of West Facility that were designed for medical isolation but have been twisted to serve as a cage for people the department has no answer for, because that's where you'll find decompensating young people through the plexiglass, deprived of meaningful human contact."

The Board of Correction tightened its own regulations on solitary confinement in 2015 and again in 2021, but significant parts of the 2021 reforms have never been implemented, because two mayoral administrations have suspended their enactment through an emergency executive order that is renewed every five days, for more than two and a half years.

The City Council legislation, first passed last year and enacted over the mayor's override in January, was an effort to put an end to the word games and successive administrations' efforts to undermine solitary bans. The law explicitly limits de-escalation confinement to four hours and requires that everyone in City jails have at least 14 hours a day when they are allowed out of their cells. It ends Rikers officials' practice of holding people in locked showers for hours and days at a time.

But as Lauren Stephens-Davidowitz of Legal Aid testified before the board at a preliminary hearing on the new rules last week, "without intense public scrutiny, the department consistently flouts its legal requirements," and one of the best mechanisms for making sure that Rikers officials actually abide by the new law is for the Board of Correction to issue rules and actually make sure the jails abide by them.

Under the City Charter, the Board of Correction consists of nine members—three appointed by the City Council, three by the mayor, and three by the judiciary, with the mayor's approval. Board members serve staggered terms, meaning that board members appointed or approved by one mayor often serve much of their terms under the following mayor.

In recent months, the faction of the board that sued the Adams administration to regain access to the jails' camera footage has been diminished. Jacqueline Sherman, whose term ended last year, was submitted for reappointment by the judiciary, City & State reported, though Adams had pushed for her to be replaced. The support of the judiciary in the face of Adams's efforts to replace Sherman seemed at the time like a win for the board's accountability caucus. But something happened between Sherman being named for reappointment and her serving another term on the board, and she has instead been replaced by Barry Cozier, a former judge. Neither City Hall nor the New York State Unified Court System answered or even acknowledged questions about what happened to Sherman's appointment and how Cozier was selected.

Whether Cozier's appointment will reliably tilt the balance of power on the board remains unknown. Unlike some of the mayor's appointees, he has a long career in public service, including as vice chair of the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary under Adams's predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

Whether the board adopts new rules to reflect City Council's legislation banning solitary by any name won't have any legal impact on the rights of people held on Rikers. Local Law 42 is law, and it is binding whether or not the mayor's picks on the board promulgate their own rules—solitary confinement is banned at City jails. But how the board votes on the rules will likely be a good indicator of whether the board will take its responsibilities to protect the health, safety, dignity, and rights of people in custody seriously, or whether a body conceived as a force to impose transparency and accountability on jail officials will instead drift further away from relevance.