Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Hell Gate home
Log In
Morning Spew

Attempt to Extend NYC’s Pool Season Meets the Adams Austerity Grindset

The City is now swimming in tax money, but some things, like open pools, might never come back.

8:42 AM EST on March 4, 2024

(Hell Gate)

2Comments
Join the Discussion

Composting at farmer's markets will soon disappear, while the City's 3-K program remains on life support. Will libraries ever return on Sundays? Who knows! Swim lessons for children are now being offered on a "lottery" basis. A service flickers out during a "crisis," and then never comes back. 

Following the pandemic, a self-inflicted "lifeguard shortage" meant that the City shortened outdoor summer pool hours drastically—instead of being open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., they were now only open, and often with fewer pool lanes, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. 

Those early morning hours and late evenings were reserved for adult lap swim, where older New Yorkers could get some swimming in without the interference of children, who rule the pool the rest of the days. Despite some middling efforts, the City has been simply unable, partly due to union interference, to increase the amount of lifeguards to keep pools open, and has even closed stretches of beaches each summer. According to recent City Council testimony, this year will likely be no different. 

At the beginning of the year, Governor Kathy Hochul, as a sop to the New York Times editorial board, announced that she would prioritize swim safety in her budget this year, adding money for lifeguards and the construction of new pools (as well as throwing her support behind the Plus Pool vaporware, which, LOL).

With massive amounts of state money likely on the way, and the City now with its own budget windfall, City Council Parks Chair Shekar Krishnan has introduced a bill that would mandate outdoor pools be open at least twelve hours each day, and extend the pool and beach season from mid-May to mid-October. Right now, outdoor pools season is just over two months long, even as the city's warm months now extend from March through November. 

But the City's Parks chair, Sue Donohue, in a hearing on Friday, painted a dark picture of the future of the City's pools and beaches, citing "substantial budgetary and operational challenges,” that would make what was mostly a reality just four years ago, into an impossibility. An extended pool, she said, was not going to happen. 

"The stark reality is that we still face a very challenging environment for hiring, which means that the expansion of the beach and pool season and operating hours proposed by the legislation is unlikely to be feasible any time in the foreseeable near future," Donohue said during a hearing about the legislation

This is how austerity works—even when the crisis subsides, you're left without something you had before. And then soon enough, you forget you ever had something at all. 

Some links to start your week, before they disappear forever:

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

See all subscription options
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Correct Opinions

Brooklyn’s Tallest Tower Radiates Pure Evil (And I Love It)

Sure, it's a totem of demonic spirits and Capital incarnate, but what's not to like?

March 4, 2024
The Cops

NYPD Chief Wrongfully Accuses a Judge Then Insists That the Lesson Here Is That the NYPD Is Trustworthy: A Play in Three Acts

The lesson? The NYPD should be entrusted with the fate of people's lives without benefit of a trial.

March 1, 2024
Cultural Capital

Real Housewives, Real Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Former RHONY cast member Leah McSweeney alleges unrelenting pressure to drink on the show and a lack of support from Bravo in a new lawsuit.

March 1, 2024
See all posts