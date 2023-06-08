Another Suffocating Day in Climate Hell

Perplexing decisions were made (or not made). Would driving be curtailed during this climate emergency, to remove polluting vehicles off the roads? No. Would car owners, some of whom idle in their cars for 90 minutes waiting for a street sweeper, be given a reprieve? Yes—alternate side parking rules were canceled, but DSNY workers still had to show up to work today, raising some questions about how exactly they would sweep all those streets that are still full of parked cars. It was the type of haphazard response New Yorkers are all too familiar with, with health impacts we won't properly reckon with for a few years (long-term impacts of particulate matter found in wildfire smoke include worse cardiovascular health and respiratory diseases).
It should be obvious by now that we need to alleviate the worsening impacts of climate change, by burning less fossil fuels, which can be accomplished in part by cutting down on our dependence on driving and supercharging the energy transition that New York state has already committed to (and that its own energy regulator said yesterday is going to be an unprecedented lift to accomplish). Right now in Albany, legislators are batting around the HEAT Act, which would cap energy bills for low-income New Yorkers, while also cutting off subsidies to natural gas companies by no longer having customers cover the cost of gas hookups to buildings, a spigot of cash that natural gas companies use to lobby against legislation that would cut down on carbon emissions. The bill has passed the State Senate, but has run into a wall in the Assembly during the last week of the legislative session, as legislators quibble over whether immediate climate action is truly necessary. Apparently just looking out their window isn't swaying them.