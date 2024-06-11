We’re So Back: East Village Dollar Slice Joint Is Back to Selling 99 Cent Slices

The dollar slice is a New York City staple, for all the right reasons but the gastronomic. It's not the most delicious slice of pizza, nor is it one that New Yorkers would hold up as a paragon of our thin crust pizza legacy. But the price—the price cannot be beat. Heated for (possibly) days under heat lamp, emitting a glow that befits an amalgamation of several mystery cheeses, the dollar slice isn't necessarily good, but it is filling, and damnit, it's there when you need it badly.

Sadly, the dollar slice has become vanishingly rare as inflation has touched even pizza-shop staples like flour, and the city's commercial rents become ever more exorbitant.

That's what Sana Ullah was thinking about when he raised his 99 cent slice on Avenue A to $1.50 around six months ago. He's owned BD Star Pizza for the past eight years.

"Everything is priced very high now," he told Hell Gate. "Flour, cheese, plates, napkins."

Cost of production is one thing; what the market will bear is sometimes another, though: Ullah didn't find that customers were willing to pay that price point for the same product.

"Where maybe we'd have a hundred people buy a 99 cent slice a night, now maybe fifty," he said.

While Ullah said the cost of things like rent, internet or labor hasn't gone down, he felt that $1.50 wasn't sustainable for his neighborhood, especially because a lot of the people his pizza place feeds desperately need a meal, and often don't have much more to their name than a dollar.

"If somebody only has one dollar, no fifty cents, or maybe someone comes by with a dollar to feed someone, to help them out, no one's a billionaire around here," Ullah said.

Last month, Ullah put new stickers over the $1.50 price point on his store signs, adding a third layer to his signage (the original 99 cents, then the $1.50, and now the resurgent 99 cents).

Lauren Melodia is the Deputy Director at the Center for NYC Affairs at the New School, where she studies the economy of New York's small businesses.

To her, the reversion back to the 99 cent price point is indicative of a shop trying desperately to balance higher costs because of the highest inflation in decades, while still trying to serve a very specific community where fifty cents could make all the difference.

"Ninety-nine cents versus $1.50 might not seem like a lot, but if your rent went up as well, these all begin to crowd one another out in terms of your ability to purchase things," Melodia told Hell Gate. "Something like a $1 slice, where part of the marketing about it is the fixed cost is really cheap, will eventually have to go up. It's unavoidable. Nothing is 99 cents at a 99 cent store anymore."

Owners like Ullah need way more help from the local government, Melodia said, like commercial rent control, to keep offering a staple like this at such a low cost.

"These business owners are particularly challenged by the fact that this is something that people have relied on, that no longer really lines up with what's going on in the larger economy," she said. "People who are caught in this type of situation have very little bandwidth to maneuver."

Ullah's shop does offer other higher-priced slices with pepperoni or mushrooms, and of course beef patties and other pizza shop staples. He says his dollar slice though, will always be his most important offering.

"We're here to help the people. Someone only has one dollar, that means he couldn't buy pizza. Whole day he can't eat," Ullah said. "He has one dollar? He can buy some pizza. It's very good pizza, fresh every day."