WTF Happened This Budget Season

Why affordable housing died while subsidies for horse racing lived.

2:47 PM EDT on May 5, 2023

New York state finally has a budget—a month late, and 800,000 housing units short. New York Focus senior reporter Sam Mellins joined this week's episode of the Hell Gate Podcast to break down what the hell happened this budget season, from the death of Good Cause Eviction to horse racing industry subsidies (???) to the best bathroom in the state capitol.

Plus, we take you inside this week's rowdy Rent Guidelines Board hearing, where housing activists took the stage to protest the board's proposed rent hikes.

