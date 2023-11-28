With NYC in a Housing Crisis, Adams Administration Takes Bold Step of Removing Bureaucratic Hurdles So Developers Can Build More Casinos

With New York City still firmly in the grip of a debilitating housing crisis, the Adams administration has proposed bold new zoning regulations that would cut red tape and remove bureaucratic hurdles—for casino developers.
In anticipation of up to three new casino licenses being issued downstate, the City put out a zoning proposal that would essentially remove the biggest municipal check on the creation of new gambling houses. Crain's reported that the proposed language, which the Department of City Planning released on the Friday after Thanksgiving, would exempt casinos from the City's Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP). ULURP normally takes at least two to three years, allows for a substantial amount of community input, and essentially gives the local councilmember veto power.
"If you take away ULURP, you take away the loaded gun," one casino lobbyist remarked earlier this year. An urban planner told Crain's he was "shocked" by the City's proposal.
The Adams administration and the people who are paid handsomely to lobby for one of these casino licenses—and there are many of them diving into this "petri dish of corruption"—argue that the state-run bidding process to obtain one of the licenses is robust enough, and will include local elected officials anyway. Wouldn't ULURP just be redundant? "What we are proposing will create an even playing field for these facilities as they make their case for the economic benefits they aim to bring to New York City," City Planning commissioner Dan Garodnick said.
Yes, ULURP takes way too long and arguably discourages development, but these problems are felt most acutely when we're trying to address our most dire need right now: housing. On that front, the Adams administration has proposed minor changes to ULURP, namely, making the pre-certification process smoother. But for casinos, ULURP is apparently a velvet rope to be lifted up whenever promises of "good jobs" and "education revenue" are flashed at the door.
The whole casino bidding process will likely take at least another year, perhaps two, and the City Council will have to weigh in on the Adams administration's zoning proposal, but given they are the ones who prompted this change in the first place, it's unlikely they will ask the Planning Department to make any major tweaks.
Meanwhile, last month, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released his monthly report on the state's gaming revenues, which included his usual disclaimers: Casinos consistently fail to live up to their job and revenue projections, and just $1 of every $8 the state spends on education comes from gambling. (Not mentioned in the report, but clear enough: Casinos make the people who own them a shitload of money.)
"With three new commercial casinos expected," DiNapoli wrote, "careful analysis should be done to ensure projections of revenues and economic benefits are reasonable and attainable."
