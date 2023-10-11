Where Is the 1 Percent for Parks That Mayor Adams Promised?

When Eric Adams ran for mayor in 2021, he promised to allocate one percent of the total City budget to the Parks Department. Shortly after he took office in 2022, he repeated this pledge. "Parks are not a luxury, it's a necessity," Adams said.

But Adams has governed as if parks are a luxury, and the rolling 15 percent budget cuts he proposed earlier this year would mean $75 million less for the Parks Department, an agency that is already struggling to meet its basic obligations to New Yorkers, and has fewer staff than it did before the pandemic began.

According to the most recent Mayor's Management Report, the Parks Department is heading in the wrong direction on its most important metric: "Parks rated acceptable for overall condition." In 2019, this figure was 90 percent; currently it is 87 percent, with a "goal" of 85 percent next fiscal year—it's as if City Hall knows that things will get worse before they get better.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the 115-year-old organization New Yorkers for Parks, along with the union for the Parks workers, DC 37, and other advocacy groups, will rally outside City Hall to call on the mayor and City lawmakers to stop the bleeding at the Parks Department.

"The administration had expressed continued commitment to one percent for Parks. But these increasing budget cuts to one of the most critical agencies that has been serving the city over the last three years during two major crises—COVID and the migrant crisis—is devastating," Adam Ganser, the executive director of New Yorkers for Parks, said in a press release. "We are overdue for the kind of investment our parks and green spaces need in order to be a 21st century park system. We don’t need 15 percent budget cuts. New Yorkers deserve one percent of the city budget to go to their parks."

