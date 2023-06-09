Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Podcast

Where Did All the Lifeguards Go?

Are we just going to live with limited pool hours and closed beaches forever? 

4:43 PM EDT on June 9, 2023

Rockaways lifeguard Janet Fash, in a red T-shirt and blue baseball cap, her back turned to the camera, at the beach.

Rockaways lifeguard Janet Fash at the beach. (Hell Gate)

New York's beaches kicked off the summer season at the end of last month with plenty of wind, sun, nutcrackers—and an extremely limited number of lifeguards. As the Parks Department revealed earlier this spring, the City currently has roughly a third of the lifeguards needed to fully open the City's beaches and pools. 

What gives? Are we just going to live with limited pool hours and closed beaches forever? 

For this week's episode of the Hell Gate Podcast, we went to the Rockaways to find out. We spoke with beachgoers, the chair of the City Council's Parks and Recreation Committee, and Janet Fash, a longtime Rockaways lifeguard.

Fash pins the blame for the lifeguard shortage on the city's powerful lifeguard union, the union she's been trying to change for years. Union leadership essentially runs the City's lifeguard training program, and a 2021 report by the City's Department of Investigation found that the union was resistant to changes proposed by the Parks Department, and acted as an impediment to effective supervision by the City over safety and disciplinary issues.

Listen to this week's episode, and afterwards, if you want even more lifeguard content, you can read more about the city's lifeguard union over at New York magazine and the CITY.

New episodes of the podcast come out on Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of this week's episode. If you enjoy our podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!

Thanks for reading!

Register or log in to continue.

See all subscription options.
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Locked Up

Cover-Ups, Half-Truths, Secrecy and Contempt: Watchdog Report Shows How Rikers Officials Are Making Court Oversight Look Like a Joke

The monitor's latest report describes a jail system that tries to conceal its ongoing violence and blocks outside efforts to improve conditions.

June 9, 2023
The Cops

Who Is Leading Raids on NYC Nightclubs?

A 2019 law requires surprise inspections to be documented, but these most recent raids won't be.

June 9, 2023
Morning Spew

New York State Prisons Pretend They Didn’t Just Try to Silence Incarcerated People

Did they think they were being sneaky? Plus, links for your weekend.

June 9, 2023
Climate

Photos: Unreal New York City, Enveloped in Poison

Toxic air cannot stop tourists.

June 8, 2023
Climate

Is MLB Really Going to Make the Yankees and White Sox Play Today?

Heading into a doubleheader, MLB doesn't really have a plan, just vibes.

June 8, 2023
See all posts