‘Cat Guantanamo’: How Drama in NYC’s Cat Rescue Community Spiraled Out of Control

It started as some Instagram drama around two missing rescue cats. Years later, it spiraled into an NYPD and ASPCA raid—and 44 charges of charges of animal neglect. How did this happen?

In this week's episode of the Hell Gate Podcast, writer-editor Katie Way takes us behind the scenes of her recent investigation into a case that recently rocked New York City's cat rescue community.

New episodes of the podcast come out on Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of this week's episode. If you enjoy our podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!