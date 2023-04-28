We Made the ‘Brieghetti Pie’ You See on the Subway

By now, you're aware that those mesmerizing food recipe videos that play on thousands of screens across the subway system are literally designed to turn you, the rider, into a brainless pile of mush—a pair of "eyeballs" to sell to the highest bidder.

But what if someone actually tried to make one of these recipes? And what if the result was actually…good?

NSFW. (Hell Gate)

For this week's Hell Gate Podcast, our own Esther Wang set out to make "Brieghetti Pie," a "decadent spaghetti delight," according to the videos being beamed out across our public transit system. There's an entire wheel of brie in this thing!

In addition to the Hell Gate staff taste-testing this cynical, fiendish creation, we also spoke with reporter Willa Glickman, who wrote the Hell Gate story "Here's Why You're Seeing Gross Viral Recipes on Your Subway Commute," about the psychology behind these videos, and why we'll be seeing a lot more of them.

New episodes drop Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of episode nine. If you enjoy our podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!