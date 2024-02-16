Morning Spew
Three-Day Weekend Playlist
New songs from artists currently active in New York City.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Hell Gate
See all posts
NYC’s Budget Watchdog: The Adams Administration Is Overstating the City’s Budget Woes (Again)
As the mayor continues to demand harsh cuts to parks, early education, and sanitation, among other services, the city appears to already be on sound fiscal footing.
Queens Groups Dare to Ask: What if We Built a Park Without a Casino?
"The full 65 acres of public parkland is what our communities deserve, not little scraps and crumbs."
Help save local journalism with Hell Gate's $0.99 sale!
Save Local Journalism For $0.99 Sale
Today through Sunday you can subscribe to Hell Gate for just 99 cents/month for your first month.
Subscribe to help save local journalism! →
Smash That Like Button, Mayor Adams Is Suing Social Media Companies
And more links to keep you glued to your phone this Thursday.
[UPDATED] CLIFFORDGATE
"Clifford" broke the BAM Film website, which is exactly what he would have wanted.