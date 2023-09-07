The Wheels on the Bus Might Go on Strike

New York City public schools are back open for students today, and yellow school buses are running—for now.

For weeks, the bus drivers, who are represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1181, have indicated that they will go on strike if their pay and working conditions aren't improved. (One recent job listing for a Brooklyn driver pegs the pay between $20 and $23 an hour, plus a $3,000 signing bonus.) While the buses will run Thursday and Friday, the first two days of school, additional service beyond that is not guaranteed. "Time is running out," one union official recently said.

A strike would affect some 80,000 of the 150,000 students who rely on the school buses, many of whom have physical and developmental disabilities. The Adams administration has said that in the event of a strike, they would distribute free MetroCards and help connect families with federally funded rideshare services, but forcing parents to engage with multiple bureaucracies to cobble together their kids' routes to school is clearly insufficient. "We can’t figure out how to get our children to and from school safely, and maintain our jobs," one parent told Chalkbeat.

The last time bus drivers went on strike was in 2013, and during the month-long strike, attendance numbers for disabled students slumped. "It was so stressful," a parent of a student with developmental disabilities, recalled for the New York Times.

"We would never tolerate this for students in gifted and talented programs," that parent added. "It just feels that our kids are not as important as everybody else."

(Photo via Caitlin Regan / Flickr)